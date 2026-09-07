Keneeshaa Francis joins Ravi Mohan's directorial debut, months after announcing split and social media exit

Keneeshaa Francis has joined actor-producer Ravi Mohan's upcoming Tamil film An Ordinary Man. The project marks Ravi Mohan's directorial debut and will be backed by his production banner, Ravi Mohan Studios. The announcement comes four months after Keneeshaa announced that she and Ravi Mohan have parted ways.

Yogi Babu will headline the comedy, while Keneeshaa has come on board as the composer. Ravi Mohan Studios announced her association with the film through an Instagram post.

Keneeshaa had stepped away from social media after online trolling

The announcement comes months after Keneeshaa took a break from social media following criticism and trolling over her association with Ravi Mohan.

The production house shared a creative featuring Keneeshaa and wrote, "A new sound has entered the wild. A new chapter. The same soul. An artist you know in a way you've never heard before. 'An Ordinary Man' - One New Sound. One Heaven of a debut. CINEMA welcomes @keneeshaa1." Take a look:

What was Keneeshaa Francis' breakup note on Ravi Mohan?

In May, Keneeshaa Francis shared a lengthy statement on Instagram and said she had decided to step away from the public scrutiny around her personal life. "Dear all, I have said more than I should and could and most of it was unnecessary as well. I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there. And when that happens, even love begins to feel unwelcome. I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand something very clearly - in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos," she wrote.

Keneeshaa also said she no longer wanted to explain or defend her association with Ravi. "To the public, the cinema industry, the commentators, the people who love him, dislike him, defend him, mock him, or claim ownership over his life - he is now all yours. There will be no more explanations. No more defending. No more fighting battles that were never mine to carry in the first place. I was stupid to think that good people needed a chance to live and support in that realm is the best one can do. But I understand, that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. And so, I release him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment. I release all my responsibilities that were signed up for as well."

Keneeshaa announced she was leaving social media In the same post, Keneeshaa spoke about how she felt people had started viewing vulnerability and kindness differently. "I only wish the world had allowed me to show what genuine love, loyalty and softness could have done. But perhaps this generation no longer trusts softness. Perhaps destruction is easier to digest than devotion. Perhaps people will always choose narratives built from emotion over truths built from sacrifice. But, there you go. You guys got what you wanted. So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I've left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess," she added.

Towards the end of her statement, Keneeshaa said online bullying and other experiences had led her to quit social media. "Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins. I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light. Keneeshaa Francis."

Why Keneeshaa Francis and Ravi Mohan's relationship made headlines

Keneeshaa and Ravi Mohan became the subject of public discussion after the later announced his separation from wife Aarti. The situation became more controversial after his estranged wife said she had not been informed about the separation beforehand.

Ravi later accused his wife of mentally torturing him. Amid the controversy, Keneeshaa faced criticism and eventually stepped away from social media. She has now returned to the spotlight with An Ordinary Man, taking on the role of composer for Ravi Mohan's first film as a director.

Also read:

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan confirms he's not quitting cinema, apologises for 'betraying' fans