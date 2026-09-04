Maharashtra govt approves 70 new Equestrian Sportsmen posts for Mumbai Police Mounted Unit

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government on Friday approved 70 new Equestrian Sportsmen posts for the Mumbai Police Mounted Unit, replacing 70 existing posts at the same pay scale. The move from the state government follows approval by a high-level secretaries’ committee and will not increase overall sanctioned strength. The notification from the state government said that separate service entry rules will be framed, while horse care must be managed within available resources

Here's what the govt order said:

The Department of Home Affairs, in a governance decision issued on September 4, 2026, has approved the creation of 70 new ‘cavalry players’ posts for the Mounted Police Unit. These posts will be created in the same pay scale as the existing posts.

As per the government decision, 70 posts of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai will be handed over to the government. 70 new posts in the same pay scale will be created in the 'Equestrian Players' cadre. In other words, the decision will not result in an additional increase in the police department’s total sanctioned positions, but will reorganise the existing 70 positions.

Proposal was sent to Maha govt on behalf of Commissioner of Police

A proposal was sent to the government on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai Office. The proposal sought to surrender the functional posts for the Mounted Police Unit and replace them with new posts of cavalry sportsmen. The proposal was approved in the meeting of the High Level Committee of Secretaries held on 6 July 2026 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The Home Department then issued a ruling decision.

The government has also directed to prescribe separate service entry rules for mounted police units. It is also clarified that no additional posts will be created in addition to the 70 posts given in the Appendix and no additional funds will be provided for the unit.

The regime decision also contains instructions regarding the care of horses. The health, feeding and stabling of the horses must be provided through available resources.The decision will pave the way for the appointment of equestrian players in the mounted unit of the Mumbai Police. It is believed that this will help strengthen the efficiency and operational capacity of the unit.

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