DRI busts gold-smuggling syndicate run by Chinese nationals, gold worth Rs 1.10 crore seized

Mumbai:

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, busted an international gold-smuggling syndicate operated by Chinese nationals and seized 691.870 grams of 24-carat gold worth approximately Rs 1.10 crore. Two people, including a Chinese national and a person managing the importing firm, were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

Gold worth Rs 1.10 crore seized

According to the DRI, the gold was concealed inside a treadmill motor and recovered from a consignment imported from Hong Kong at Mumbai's Air Cargo Complex. "The examination revealed an arc-shaped bar of 24-carat gold, weighing 691.870 grams and valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore, concealed inside a treadmill motor," the agency said.

Following the seizure, swift follow-up searches were conducted across Mumbai, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. The investigation revealed that a group of Chinese nationals, in association with Indian accomplices, had devised an ingenious modus operandi to smuggle gold through legitimate commercial imports.

Delhi Customs seizes gold bracelet worth over Rs 1 crore

Earlier, Delhi Customs officials seized a diamond-studded gold bracelet worth over Rs 1.07 crore from two Turkish nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs (Airport & General) said that on August 19, officers of Airport Customs Preventive intercepted two Turkish nationals who arrived from Istanbul on Flight 6E-12 at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport. "Diamond-Studded Gold Bracelet Seized at IGI Airport. On 19.08.2026, officers of Airport Customs Preventive intercepted two Turkish nationals arriving from Istanbul (Flight 6E-12) at Terminal-3," Delhi Customs said.

Customs said that a detailed baggage and personal search led to the recovery of a gold bracelet studded with diamonds. The bracelet was 750 purity and weighed 87.5 grams, including about 50 carats, or 10 grams, of diamonds. “Detailed baggage and personal search led to recovery of one gold bracelet studded with diamonds (750 purity, 87.5g — including approx. 50 carats/10g of diamonds), with a provisional value of Rs 1,07,86,301,” it said.

The provisional value of the seized bracelet was assessed at Rs 1,07,86,301. "Precision search, high-value recovery," Delhi Customs said while sharing details of the seizure.

The bracelet was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and both passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Act, the department said.

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