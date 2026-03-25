CSK predicted playing XI for IPL 2026: How will Chennai's top order shape, who will replace Ravindra Jadeja?

Chennai:

Ahead of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings made a bold trade by bringing in Sanju Samson in exchange for their former captain Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. The deal signals a transition phase for CSK, with MS Dhoni likely nearing his final season and Samson emerging as a future keeper and captain option. Even though the franchise has put their trust in Ruturaj Gaikwad as leader, the team management isn’t entirely convinced and Samson’s acquisition is a clear proof.

Nevertheless, his arrival has now given CSK multiple options at the top of the order. In IPL 2025, youngster Ayush Mhatre proved his mettle and he certainly will be in the reckoning once again. The 18-year-old made 240 runs in seven matches at a blistering strike rate of 188.97. Recently, he also scored a half-century each in the semi-final and final of the U19 World Cup, and with that, he is very likely to retain his spot in the XI.

That leaves a decision over the opening combination. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are comfortable as openers or at number three, but one will need to adjust. Samson, fresh off a strong T20 World Cup campaign with India, is expected to open given his ability to maximise the powerplay. As a result, captain Gaikwad is likely to slot in at number three.

CSK’s middle order also looks sorted with Dewald Brevis to bat at number four and Shivam Dube at five. The South Africa international, Brevis, had a stunning IPL campaign in 2025 and with him, it’s all about keeping up with the momentum. Dube, on the other hand, has been a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game. He regularly finished games for India in the recent past, which shall give him plenty of confidence ahead of the new season.

CSK might face difficulty in finishing games

Now, CSK’s problem starts after number five. In all likelihood, Dhoni will not bat at number six. Sarfaraz Khan and Urvil Patel are interesting options, but both prefer to bat higher. In that case, their new prospect, Prashant Veer, can feature at number six. The 18-year-old was bought for Rs 14.20 crore in the auction and is now expected to enjoy the finisher’s role. However, there will be immense pressure on the youngster.

Dhoni could slot himself at number seven. In most matches, even Jamie Overton can bat ahead of the veteran as the five-time winning captain prefers to bat lower in the order these days. Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad can be slotted at numbers nine and ten, respectively.

CSK’s death bowler and who could be impact player?

Their new acquisition, Spencer Johnson, is expected to serve the team as the first-choice overseas seamer as CSK look to solve their death-bowling woes. The Australia interantional recently replaced Nathan Ellis, who is ruled out of the tournament. When it comes to the impact player, the team may trust either Rahul Chahar or Anshul Kamboj.

CSK playing XI - Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Spencer Johnson

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