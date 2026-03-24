Shubman Gill emphasises on 'calmness' in leadership as Gujarat Titans gear up for IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Set to lead the Gujarat Titans for the third season, captain Shubman Gill has underlined the importance of clarity and composure in leadership as the team prepares for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. During the Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 event in Ahmedabad, Gill highlighted staying true to oneself and remaining calm under pressure as essential qualities for guiding the team.

"I think I'm just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game," Gill said. He added, "Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view, allowing you to see beyond the moment, understand the bigger picture, and maintain a clear, long-term vision."

GT have been consistent, need that title again

Since their debut, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent sides in the IPL. Under Hardik Pandya, the franchise claimed the title in their first season and then ended as runners-up to Chennai Super Kings in the next year. As Hardik went to Mumbai Indians, Gill was named captain ahead of the 2024 season and he took the team to the playoffs in 2025.

Gill's approach reflects continuity in leadership, focusing on clarity, confidence, and trust within the squad.

GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki speaks on stability

The Shubharambh 2026 event, which brought together players, management, partners, and fans, marked the official start of the new season while celebrating the franchise’s journey and growth. Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki emphasised the role of stability and continuity in shaping the squad.

"As far as this season is concerned and putting a squad together, we had a really good year last year. We just fell at the final hurdle. We made very small changes at the auction, just minor adjustments," Solanki said. "Five new players have joined, along with Matthew Hayden. The work is shared among all of us, and we strive to support the players as best we can," he added.

GT to kick off campaign on March 31

Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home match against Rajasthan Royals on April 4. With a strong core, minimal squad changes, and a leadership approach built on trust and consistency, the Gujarat Titans enter the new season with focus, confidence, and a long-term vision.