Elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on June 18, results on same day, check full schedule

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Friday announced that voting for 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states will be held on June 18, and the results will be declared on the same day at 5 pm. The EC said the elections for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held in 10 states where the incumbents are retiring on different dates beginning June 21 to July 19. The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats: Check full schedule

Last Date for Filing Nominations: Monday, June 8, 2026

Scrutiny of Nominations: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Date of Polling: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Polling Hours: 9 am to 4 pm

Counting of Votes: June 18, 2026

Date of completion of election: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats: Check details of vacant seats

Andhra Pradesh: 4

Gujarat: 4

Karnataka: 4

Rajasthan: 3

Madhya Pradesh: 3

Jharkhand: 2

Mizoram: 1

Manipur: 1

Meghalaya: 1

Arunachal Pradesh: 1

NDA has 16 seats out of 24

BJP: 12

NPP: 1

JDS: 1

MNF: 1

TDP: 1

INDIA bloc 5 (Congress 4 and JMM 1)

And YSRCP: 3.

What is going to be likely outcome?

As per the political analysis, the NDA will remain at 16 and will win all 4 seats in Andhra, all 4 in Gujarat, 1 in Karnataka, 2 in Rajasthan, 2 in MP, 1 each in Manipur, Meghalaya and Arunachal. Vijay's TVK will open its account.

Bypolls for two seats in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu on June 18

And apart from this, bypolls for two vacant seats in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will be held on June 18.