Explained: Why Rajya Sabha elections happen every two years

New Delhi:

India is set to hold elections for several seats in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament. The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for 37 seats will take place on March 16 across 10 states. Voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm, and counting will begin at 5 pm on the same day. The entire election process will be completed by March 20.

These elections are being held because the terms of several current members are ending this year.

Why are Rajya Sabha elections held every two years?

Unlike the Lok Sabha, which is elected for five years and can be dissolved, the Rajya Sabha is a permanent house. This means it never stops functioning. Each member of the Rajya Sabha serves a six-year term, but not all members start or end their terms at the same time. Instead, one-third of the members retire every two years. When their terms end, elections are held to fill those seats. This system ensures that the House always has experienced members and continues its work smoothly.

What are the states where elections will be held?

The upcoming polls will take place in 10 states:

Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. The highest number of seats going to polls is in Maharashtra with 7 seats, followed by 6 seats each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Leaders whose terms are ending

Several prominent leaders are completing their term in the Rajya Sabha this year. These include Sharad Pawar, Harivansh Narayan Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ramdas Athawale, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Saket Gokhale and Tiruchi Siva among others.