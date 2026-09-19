From tennis to politics: Meet ABVP's Yash Dabas who won president's post in DUSU elections

New Delhi:

ABVP's Yash Dabas won the post of President with 24,576 votes after a tough contest with NSUI's Vijay Shankar Meena. Reacting to his victory, Yash said, "it is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory. NSUI has been completely wiped out from the campus; NSUI lost 4-0. Our primary concern will be ensuring that a safety audit is conducted for every PG and hostel. We all witnessed the accident that occurred in Satya Niketan; we do not want such an incident to happen to anyone in the future, and that will be our first priority—conducting safety audits for every college, hostel, and PG. The Vidyarthi Parishad won 3-1 last time and has won 3-1 this time as well; next time, we will win 4-0."

Hailing from Kanjhawala, North West Delhi, Yash is a student of Department of Buddhist Studies. He is an international-level tennis player who has participated in ITF competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia, as per ABVP.

DUSU Election 2026: Final tally

President

Yash Dabas (ABVP) - 24,576 votes

Vijay Meena (NSUI) - 22,523 votes

Vice President

Deepanshu Shokeen (Independent) - 30,615 votes

Ishu Maurya (ABVP) - 16,910 votes

Vir Chatrath (NSUI) - 4,313 votes

Secretary

Riya Chhawdi (ABVP) - 21,650 votes

Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI) - 14,869 votes

Joint Secretary

Lakshya Raj Singh (ABVP) - 16,615 votes

Vishesh Yadav (Independent) - 15,778 votes

Gopal Choudhary (NSUI) - 15,206 votes.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen bagged VP post; who is he?

The biggest surprise in this year DUSU Election 2026 is Deepanshu Shokeen who has stunned his arch rivals - ABVP and NSUI to clinch the Vice President post with huge margin. Deepanshu Shaukeen said his goal in contesting the elections isn't simply to secure a position, but to become the voice of the students. In an exclusive interview with India TV, he said he is with the students for the past five years, receiving their support, love, and support. According to him, this support continues to motivate him to contest elections and represent them. Shaukeen added that both the ABVP and NSUI are major student organizations and have fielded candidates for the vice-president position. Despite this, he remains confident in the students' support.

Also Read:

DUSU elections: ABVP wins President, 2 other posts in sea-saw battle, Shokeen grabs VP; NSUI draws blank

DUSU Polls 2026: Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen clinches VP post with huge margin; know about him