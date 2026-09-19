DUSU elections: ABVP wins President, 2 other posts in sea-saw battle, Shokeen grabs VP; NSUI draws blank

New Delhi:

ABVP's Yash Dabas bagged the president post in the tightly contested DUSU election 2026 over NSUI's Vijay Meena. The BJP's student wing has also clinched the Secretary, Joint Secretary posts. Meanwhile, Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen bagged the Vice President post. The voter turnout in the DUSU election was 40.46 per cent.

DUSU Election 2026: Post-wise votes secured

President

ABVP Yash Dabas: 22,434

NSUI Vijay Meena: 21,390

Vice President

ABVP Ishu Maurya: 15,346

NSUI Virr Chatrath: 4,010

Independent Deepanshu Shokeen: 28,873

Secretary

ABVP Riya Chhawdi: 19,846

NSUI Namrata Chaudhary 13,963

Joint Secretary

ABVP Lakshya Raj Singh: 14,965

NSUI Gopal Choudhary: 14,482

Independent Vishesh Yadav: 14,836.

Delhi HC bans victory processions

Delhi High Court has barred victory processions following the violence witnessed during campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. This comes as polling is underway for students attending day classes. The High Court has issued show-cause notices to all student organisations, asking why a collective election penalty should not be imposed on them for violating the rules. The court has also issued show-cause notices to all candidates contesting the DUSU elections.

The HC said the Delhi Police should not hesitate to take action against those involved merely because they are students. "They are not students. And I don't know what the student organisations are doing," the court observed.

The High Court reiterated that Delhi University and other authorities must take all necessary steps and measures to ensure there is no violation of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations or the various orders issued from time to time. The High Court further directed the Delhi Police and DU authorities to take preventive measures to prevent violations during the DUSU elections.

Who won DUSU Election last year?

In last year's DUSU elections, BJP-backed ABVP clinched three posts, while Congress's NSUI won one post. ABVP's Aryan Mann won the President post, Deepika Jha got the Joint Secretary post and Kunal Choudhary bagged the Secretary post. NSUI clinched the only vice president post. The DUSU election witnessed a closely-watched contest among the ABVP, the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI alliance for the four central panel posts -- president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

Also Read:

DUSU Polls 2026: Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen clinches VP post with huge margin; know about him