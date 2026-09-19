BJP's Ravneet Bittu detained in Ludhiana over protest near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's convoy

Ludhiana:

Bharatiya Janata Party's senior leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained on Saturday while he was protesting near the gate of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's conclave was passing through the area.

The former union minister was carrying a bottle of liquor, eggshells and tomatoes. Bittu's Friday stir came in protest over the alleged attack on his convoy while he was travelling to Pathankot to participate in BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra.

Speaking to reporters after his protest, Bittu took a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Friday's alleged attack on his convoy and said his party would keep raising issues concerning Punjab. He further said the BJP would hold peaceful protest near Mann's events and his office whenever necessary.

"Eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my convoy yesterday. Today, I have returned them. If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies and yatras, BJP workers will also exercise their democratic right to protest against the Punjab government and its leaders. We will not remain silent," he said.

"This is a clear message to the Punjab government — political opposition cannot be silenced through police action. BJP workers will respond to every democratic protest in a democratic manner and stand with the people of Punjab," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Bittu's convoy was attacked near Batala, with the BJP blaming the AAP for the incident. The saffron party claimed over 100 AAP workers targeted the cavalcade, hurling stones, eggs and tomatoes on it.

The BJP said there is no law and order in Punjab, and a "mafia raj" is operating openly. It also alleged that the AAP is trying to intimidate BJP leaders and workers in the state.

"This cowardly attack on the convoy of BJP leader Ravneet Bittu in Pathankot, carried out at the behest of Guru Dokhi Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, is the dirtiest manifestation of AAP's panic, frustration and dictatorial tendencies. Today in Punjab, the fear of the law has completely vanished, and an open 'mafia raj' is being run," said BJP's Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh.

"This incident stands as stark proof of the crumbling law and order and the unchecked 'Mafia Raj'; when even a leader with Z-plus security is not safe, one can only imagine the vulnerability of the common citizen in Punjab, left entirely to the mercy of God," he added.

The AAP has not responded to BJP's allegations yet.

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