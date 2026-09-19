Hamid Ansari's 'danger to India is Hindu right-wing communalism' remark quoting Nehru sparks controversy

Former President Hamid Ansari has sparked a controversy with a statement that Hindu right-wing communalism represents a greater threat than communism in India. Addressing the AG Noorani Memorial Lecture, former Vice President Hamid Ansari quoted lines from the book The RSS: A Menace to India by AG Noorani.

“…The RSS: A Menace to India was the title of the book, which was published in 2019… The latter couplet, which he (A.G. Noorani) wrote in the first line of the book's introduction, accurately sums up what he described as the Muslim sentiment in India today. In the introduction to this volume, he cited Jawaharlal Nehru's observation at a meeting of officers of the Ministry of External Affairs, recorded for posterity by Foreign Secretary Gundevia. I quote those words: ‘The danger to India, mark you, it is not communism, it is Hindu right-wing communalism," he said.

BJP slams former Vice President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed former Vice President Hamid Ansari, with BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claiming that his remarks came on Rahul Gandhi's instructions.

"Rahul in 2009 had called Hindu groups a bigger threat than LET...Congress is a pro-terror, anti-Hindu party," he added.

Hamid Ansari called Ghazni 'Indian lootera'

Earlier, former vice president M Hamid Ansari was slammed for calling Mahmud of Ghazni an "Indian lootera"

"I have always said that the people we portray as foreign invaders in our history books are that there is one Lodi, someone is Ghazi, and someone is that. They were all Indian looteras...They didn't come from outside. Politically, it's convenient to say that they destroyed this and that. But they were all Indians," the former vice president was heard saying in an interview to a journalist.

Reacting to it, the BJP said that the Congress and its ecosystem romanticise foreign invaders and glorify anti-Hindu tyrants.

Sharing the video footage of Ansari's purported remarks on X, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the former vice president for "eulogising" Ghazni, who destroyed and desecrated the Somnath temple.

Latching onto Ansari's remarks, another BJP leader, Pradeep Bhandari, slammed the Congress and called the party "Modern India Muslim League".

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