Tremors felt across northeast as 4.9 magnitude strikes Bhutan

Tremors were felt across the northeast after a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Bhutan on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake had an epicentre around 3 kilometres from Gyelpozhing in Bhutan and struck at a depth of 5 kilometres around 4.01 pm. It struck at a latitude of 27.163 North and a longitude of 91.240 East.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt across the northeast, including Assam and other states in the region. However, no reports of damages or any kind of casualty has been reported as of now.

But authorities would remain cautious and would monitor the situation over a possible aftershock.

Back-to-back quakes in Nepal

The earthquake in Bhutan came three days after back-to-back quakes struck northwestern Nepal. The first quake of 4.5 magnitude was recorded at 1:51 am (local time), while the second quake, with a magnitude of 4.2, struck at 4:28 am (local time), with its epicentre also located around Kalai in Mugu district.

The tremors were felt even in the neighbouring districts of Dolpa and Jumla; however, there was no immediate report of any damage caused by the tremors.

More to follow...