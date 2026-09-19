OPINION | Has Suvendu finished Trinamool Congress?

Mamata Banerjee received two severe jolts on Friday.

Her candidate deserted her, withdrew her nomination from Nandigram before meeting CM Suvendu Adhikari. A desperate Mamata announced she would support the Congress candidate. By evening, police arrested the Congress candidate in an old murder case.

The second jolt came from Nirvachan Sadan.

The Election Commission issued order to “freeze” the Trinamool Congress name and election symbol, and allotted a new name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress”, along with ‘football’ symbol to the former CM. For Arup Roy-led camp, EC allotted the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress” and “envelope” election symbol.

A furious Mamata Banerjee described this order as a black day for Indian democracy. She has decided to challenge this order in Supreme Court.

Mamata said, she would now work for opposition unity and make INDIA alliance strong. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav extended their support to her, and alleged that BJP in collusion with EC, has divided Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and now Mamata’s Trinamool Congress.

Suvendu Adhikari attributed this to “the sins committed by Mamata when she took out a rally on the day of consecration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Lord Ram has taken revenge on her”.

Let me clear the picture. Mamata Banerjee has not sought Congress support out of choice, it was compulsion. In Hindi, they say, Jaayen Toh Jaayen Kahaan (Whither now?)

Her candidate deserted her in Nandigram, the EC froze her party name and symbol, and whom should Mamata blame but the BJP?

But she must introspect, why all this is happening? Why people of Bengal voted her out? Why most of her MLAs and MPs deserted her after the election verdict?

Mamata should also introspect why Congress readily offered her support and sympathy?

It is because Congress has its own worries. DMK has said that it plans to forge a third front consisting of all non-Congress, non-BJP parties. Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi met Mamata in Kolkata’s Kalighat residence. She has spoken about Uddhav Thackeray and Supriya Sule, desirous of joining the new alliance.

Kejriwal is fighting his battle in Punjab. The Left in Kerala has always opposed the Congress.

If these parties join the new alliance with DMK, what will happen to INDIA bloc?

If INDIA bloc is finished, what will happen to Congress? It is this issue that is worrying the Congress. Congress has no love for Mamata. It is fighting for the survival of INDIA alliance.

Crush drug traffickers in Punjab

All political parties in Punjab are now in election mode. BJP on Friday launched its state-wide yatra against drugs. It will pass through all 117 assembly constituencies.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said, lakhs of families have faced ruin because of drugs. He promised, BJP will change the scene, it will send workers to every village and locality, finish off drug sellers network, and throw drugs suppliers into jail. Crores of rupees worth buildings and properties of drug traders will be demolished. Drug addicts will be given the best rehab therapy.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed the work done by Bhagwant Mann government in last five years has surpassed all records. He blamed BJP-ruled neighbouring states for smuggling drugs into Punjab.

Political statements apart, all parties should listen with sensitivity the woes of mothers who have lost their sons due to drugs. There are families where the husband and three sons died of drugs.

When we hear stories of a sister who lost her husband 10 days after the wedding due to drug overdose, it is really saddening.

There are relatives of drug victims in almost every street and village of Punjab, who have tears in their years and pain in their hearts. They do not know when this fire will extinguish? They are unable to understand why police is not taking punitive action against drug traders.

In several cases, police arrest drug addicts, but not drug suppliers. Why are police officials, bureaucrats and ministers so insensitive?

If any political party launches a campaign against drugs, it should be welcomed.

Drugs trade must end, come what may. People must not fear threats. There is no time to wait, nor can this be tolerated.

Bluff master Asim Munir's latest deception on Trump

US President Donald Trump has this habit of being happy with those countries like Pakistan who go to any length to flatter him.

On Friday, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir signed a deal with US company Powerus to purchase drones. This is surely going to make Trump happy.

Why? Because Powerus company is going to merge into Aureus Greenways Holdings Inc in which the President’s son Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump have invested money. After merger, Trump’s sons will hold 9.9 pc stake in the new company.

Powerus company manufactures aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial use.

No details were given about the deal and how many drones will be purchased. In the US, when media started criticising Trump, Powerus came up with a statement saying Trump’s sons have nothing to do with this contract with Pakistan. Trump Jr clarified that he had no role in this contract. Already, Pakistani media is agog criticising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

One should not be surprised if Trump Jr is found remotely connected with this drone deal. For US President Trump, Field Marshal Asim Munir has no other value except such deals. Munir had done a big crypto currency deal with members of Trump family. Trump will realise sooner or later that Pakistan has this habit of making fake deals.

Asim Munir then promised Trump to mediate and get a ceasefire deal done with Iran. Earlier, he had carried some rare earth stones with him to the White House and told President Trump that Pakistan is ready to give the US land for excavation of rare minerals.

And now, this drone deal. My hunch is that Pakistan will soon be exposed in a few weeks. There will be no deal, no agreement.

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