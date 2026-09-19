'Youth ki Goonj narrative soundly rejected': BJP targets Congress after ABVP's victory in 2026 DUSU elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the ABVP's victory in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won three positions: the president, secretary and joint secretary.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described the victory as "very important and deeply symbolic", while taking a dig at the Congress after the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) failed to win even a single post. Congratulating the ABVP, he said Congress' narratives have failed miserably.

"The 'Youth ki Goonj' narrative has been soundly rejected, and the students have spoken loud and clear. In a way, the DUSU election serves as a referendum that reflects the true voice of the youth," he told reporters.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Harsh Malhotra called ABVP's victory a historic feat, extending his greetings to the winning candidates. He said the negative politics of the 'Tukde-Tukde Gang' has been rejected by the youth, while targeting the Congress over NSUI's performance in the polls.

"This victory is a victory for nationalist ideology and the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," he told news agency ANI. "The students of Delhi have proven that they stand with nationalism and with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at a youthful and developed India."

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva also lauded the ABVP's victory and said it shows what the youth of India truly think. He said the youth are not confused and know India's future is in safe hands under PM Modi's leadership.

"They also realise that 'Jhoot Ki Goonj' cannot last long. Rahul Gandhi ji, you can keep attending events, but ultimately, India’s youth stand firmly with PM Modi," he said in a video message.

Meanwhile, ABVP supporters were seen celebrating after it won three of the four central panel posts in the DUSU elections. ABVP's Yash Dabas defeated NSUI's Vijai Shankar Meena by a margin of 2,053 votes to become the next president.

For the secretary's post, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi defeated NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary. Meanwhile, ABVP's Lakshya Raj Singh bagged the join secretary position. The vice president's position was won by independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen.

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