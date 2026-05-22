Ginger at Rs 130 per kg, coriander at Rs 100 per kg: Vegetable prices surge in Delhi amid auto, taxi strike

New Delhi:

The prices of vegetables surged in the national capital amid auto, taxi strike in the city. Friday marked the second day of the transporters' strike and its impact has already started to manifest in the market. At Delhi's largest wholesale market—Azadpur Mandi—vegetables are currently being sold at double their usual prices. The price of coriander has surged from Rs 40 to Rs 100 per kilogram.

Ginger at Rs 130 per kg in Azadpur Mandi

Ginger, too, is now selling for Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kilogram, up from Rs 100. Lemons have become expensive and mint has also become expensive. Traders dealing with onions, potatoes, and garlic are currently selling off their existing stock, as only 20 trucks have arrived across the entire market today—a quantity that is insufficient to meet Delhi's requirements.

If demand spikes, the price of onions could also rise further. The current stock available in the market is sufficient to last for only another day or two.

Commuters face hardships while travelling amid strike

Apart from the impact of the vegetables in the market, commuters faced hardships while travelling in certain areas as several transport and taxi unions began a three-day strike in the Delhi-NCR on Thursday to protest against a city government cess and rising CNG prices. The three-day strike till May 23 is primarily against the Delhi government's decision to hike the environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles.

Commuters faced difficulties at some of the busiest places in the national capital, including New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar, Mandi House metro and other locations. Trucks remained parked in industrial areas like Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar as part of the protest. Commercial vehicle drivers' unions in Delhi have also extended support to the strike, demanding a hike in taxi and auto fares in view of the increasing fuel prices.

According to a transporters' union statement, the strike opposes the "unjust and unfair policies imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts and the Delhi government on the transport sector".

Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the 'Chaalak Shakti Union', said that due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families. "Therefore, in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, the 'Chaalak Shakti Union' has called for a 'chakka jam' and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23," he said.

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