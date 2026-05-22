Mumbai Police registers FIR over AI-generated video intended to defame PM Modi

Mumbai:

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR after an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was circulated online with the alleged intention of damaging his public image. The accused, identified as Nafis Alam, reportedly created and posted the manipulated video that contained abusive language.

According to officials, the video was uploaded on May 19 from an Instagram account named Nafis Alam. The matter came to light when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha leader Deepaksingh Azad Singh spotted the video while monitoring social media activity. He subsequently filed a formal complaint at Bhoiwada Police Station in Mumbai, leading to the registration of the FIR.

Accused targeted PM Modi repeatedly on social media

Preliminary findings indicate that the accused's Instagram account regularly posted anti-BJP and anti-Modi content. The profile has around 95,000 followers and had previously shared misleading posts and videos targeting the Prime Minister and the party. The latest AI video attracted immediate attention due to its abusive content.

Police scrutinising AI content and social media accounts

Sources said that after receiving the complaint, Mumbai Police began analysing the AI video along with associated posts on the accused's social media account. Officials stated that cases involving the misuse of AI technology to defame individuals, spread misinformation or share objectionable content, especially against constitutional authorities, are being treated with seriousness.

In a similar incident last month, the cyber wing of Kerala police had registered a case against social media platform X and one of its handles for circulating an AI-generated video allegedly depicting the PM and ECI in a "misleading and defamatory manner". The video in question referred to the incident of an EC letter carrying the seal of the BJP's Kerala unit. Police, in a statement, further said the allegedly defamatory content was brought to its notice through official channels, including the Election Commission of India (ECI).

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