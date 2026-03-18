Gulf tensions spike as Israel hits Iran's South Pars; Know about world's largest gas reserve

Tehran:

In a major escalation in the Middle East, Israeli strikes have targeted the South Pars mega-field, the world’s largest known natural gas reserve, which supplies around 70 percent of Iran's domestic natural gas. The attacks have already impacted global energy markets. Brent North Sea crude surged over five percent to $108.60 per barrel, while the main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, climbed 1.9 percent to $98.01, as per AFP.

Iran has announced that it plans to target several major oil and gas sites in the Gulf region in the coming hours. The warning came in a statement reported by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

According to the announcement, the facilities named include Saudi Arabia’s SAMREF refinery and the Jubail petrochemical complex. In the United Arab Emirates, the Al Hosn gas field was listed. Qatar’s Ras Laffan refinery and the Mesaieed petrochemical complex and holding company were also mentioned as potential targets.

Tehran has also issued warnings urging people to evacuate areas near key oil infrastructure in the region.

South Pars/North Dome: A critical energy hub

The South Pars/North Dome field is located on the Persian Gulf continental shelf and is shared between Iran and Qatar. The field is divided into two sections: South Pars, under Iranian territory, and North Dome, under Qatari control.

Together, they contain an estimated 51 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and around 50 billion barrels of condensate, making them vital for global energy supply.

The gas in the field is primarily sour, requiring advanced processing to remove hydrogen sulfide and other impurities. Iran has developed South Pars in 24 phases, producing natural gas, condensate, and sulfur for domestic use and export. Meanwhile, Qatar’s North Dome has been central to its liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, enabling the country to become the world’s largest LNG exporter.

Development of the field involves complex offshore platforms, pipelines, and processing facilities due to technical challenges and the high sulfur content of the gas. Geopolitically, coordination between Iran and Qatar is crucial, and international sanctions and agreements have historically influenced development strategies. The South Pars/North Dome field remains a strategic asset with significant economic and geopolitical importance for both countries and the global energy market.

ALSO READ: 'Left us in deep mourning': Iran confirms Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib killed in Israeli strikes