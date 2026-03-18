Fakhar Zaman breaks silence on fitness concerns, responds to selector's claims of playing T20 WC with injury

Lahore:

Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed turned heads recently in a press conference when he claimed that Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were injured during the T20 World Cup. He alleged that the selection committee wasn't aware of their injuries and also requested the PCB to conduct an inquiry into the same. However, several social media users trolled Javed after the southpaw plucked a brilliant catch in the National T20 Cup on Tuesday.

Fakhar is currently playing for Abbottabad Region in the tournament and took a diving catch while fielding at mid-on in the semifinal clash against Lahore Region Whites. Soon after that, the video of his fielding effort went viral on social media, with many claiming that the cricketer is fully fit and is being wrongly accused of playing T20 World Cup with injuries.

However, while responding to one of the tweets, Fakhar admitted that he was injured and not fit to play the 50-over matches. He also mentioned that he only participated in the National T20 Cup after clearing fitness tests on March 15. "I was not 100% fit to play 50-over games. In that case, Aqib Javed was right. I'm playing these games after clearing the fitness tests on 15th," Fakhar wrote on X.

Fakhar Zaman to feature in PSL from March 2026

Now that he has cleared his fitness tests, Fakhar Zaman will now feature in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well, starting from Maerch 26. Before that, the cricketer will turn up in the final of the National T20 Cup today against Karachi Region Whites at the Imran Khan cricket stadium in Peshawar.

He bagged a duck in his comeback encounter against Lahore Region Blues and didn't get to bat in the semifinal with the game ending in no result. Fakhar Zaman will be looking to go big in the final and help the Abbottabad Region win the trophy.

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