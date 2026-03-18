India, Pakistan clubbed in same group in Men's Hockey World Cup, arch-rivals to clash three times in 2026

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan have been clubbed in the same group in the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup. The mega event is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 30, with the Netherlands and Belgium co-hosting the tournament. The draw ceremony took place at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam on Tuesday, and the detailed schedule is expected to be released soon.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are in Pool D alongside England and Wales and all the matches of this group will be played in the Netherlands. Notably, the two teams will lock horns against each other in the World Cup for the first time since 2010, unlike in cricket, where India and Pakistan are clubbed in the same group in every World Cup.

They have faced each other on five occasions in Men's Hockey World Cup history and India are leading with three wins while Pakistan have emerged victorious on two occasions. India won the previous World Cup encounter against Pakistan by a 4-1 margin at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

India to face Pakistan at least three times in 2026

Apart from the clash in the Hockey World Cup, India and Pakistan are set to face each other two more times this year. Both teams will play twice in the FIH Pro League before their World Cup encounter. There is a possibility of a fourth match too, at the Asian Games later this year.

Meanwhile, the draw ceremony also took place for the Women's Hockey World Cup, where Pakistan have not qualified. India are in Pool D alongside China, England and South Africa.

Men's Hockey World Cup groups

Pool A - Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (matches will be played in the Netherlands)

Pool B - Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (matches will be played in Belgium)

Pool C - Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (matches will be played in Belgium)

Pool D - England, India, Pakistan, Wales (matches will be played in the Netherlands)

Women's Hockey World Cup groups

Pool A - Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (matches will be played in the Netherlands)

Pool B - Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (matches will be played in Belgium)

Pool C - Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (matches will be played in Belgium)

Pool D - China, England, India, South Africa (matches will be played in the Netherlands)

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