President Murmu, PM Modi to Virat Kohli: Prominent figures congratulate India for U19 World Cup success India clinched their sixth U19 World Cup title with a 100-run win over England, scoring a record 411. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a stunning 175, while England’s chase was led by Caleb Falconer’s fighting 115 in a high-scoring final. Politicians and celebrities congratulate them for the win.

New Delhi:

India were crowned the new U19 World Champions after a dominant 100-run victory over England at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the Indian side delivered a breathtaking batting performance, piling up a massive 411 in the first innings, the highest total ever recorded in U19 World Cup history. The innings was headlined by a sensational effort from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who completely stole the spotlight with a blistering 175 off just 80 deliveries, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes. His fearless approach set the tone early, allowing the middle order to build seamlessly on the momentum.

Captain Mhatre played a composed supporting role, contributing 53 runs, while Abhigyan Kundu continued his impressive tournament with a vital 40. Kanishk Chouhan provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, pushing India well past the 400 mark. England’s bowling attack struggled to contain the onslaught, with James Minto picking up three wickets but finding little respite overall. Sooryavanshi looked virtually unstoppable, and at one stage, it appeared India might even threaten the 500-run mark.

When it came to the chase, England struggled early on as they played back-to-back maidens. However, Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes managed to keep the team in the hunt, scoring 66 and 45 runs, respectively. Captain Thomas Rew, who scored a ton in the semi-final clash against Australia, added 31 runs and it felt that England are heading towards a heavy defeat.

That’s when Caleb Falconer stood up and played one of the iconic knocks in an ICC final. He charged the Indian bowlers and scored 115 runs off 67 balls to keep his team in the hunt. However, there was very little support for him from the other end. He attempted to do a Ben Stokes but wickets fell at regular intervals from the other end, leading to a defeat for England.

Meanwhile, after India’s sixth U19 World title, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and star batter Virat Kohli, among others many congratulated the team for the success.

Here's what prominent figures tweeted:

Also Read: