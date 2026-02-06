PAK vs NED, Colombo, weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup opener? Pakistan will take on Netherlands in their opening game in the T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of that, there has been plenty of discussion regarding the weather in Colombo, especially after Pakistan's warm-up game against Ireland was called off due to rain. Check the weather report.

Colombo:

The 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7 with Pakistan taking onthe Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Leading to the marquee competition, the Salman Agha-led side created plenty of buzz and there were doubts about whether the team would play the T20 World Cup at all. However, they eventually decided to participate in the competition, but clarified that they would not be taking part against arch-rivals India on February 15.

Meanwhile, even though Pakistan picked up a comfortable series victory over Australia a week back, their T20I numbers aren’t great. Players such as Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman have struggled heavily in the recent past, and interestingly, Agha indicated that he might drop the players if required for the betterment of the team. Such a strong statement ahead of the World Cup could spoil the dressing room spirit. Whether that matters or not is something that needs to be seen.

Netherlands, on the other hand, are known as the giant killers. They have caused several upsets in World Cups, including winning against South Africa in the 2022 edition of the tournament. They have a settled squad that has been a part of the squad for a few years now. Captain Scott Edwards will be key for the team as well as Max ODowd, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren.

Colombo weather report

The match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Colombo will begin at 11 am IST. Currently, there are no chances of rain in the morning but the dark clouds will start to appear in the noon and hence, the game could be affected in the second innings. In such a scenario, bowling first will be ideal. Notably, there’s 68% probability of precipitation in the afternoon, which can eventually force the umpires to call off the game, like it happened during Pakistan’s warm-up clash against Ireland.

