Mohammed Siraj replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20 World Cup squad Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, owing to a knee injury. Mohammed Siraj has been announced as his replacement. India's World Cup campaign begins tomorrow, February 7 in a clash against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

New Delhi:

India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the youngster has picked up a knee injury in the warm-up clash against South Africa in Navi Mumbai, where he bowled just one over. Since the development, Rana had gone through subsequent scans and after which, a call was made about Mohmamed Siraj replacing him for the marquee event, starting February 7.

“Team India pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury during the warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4th 2026. Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery,” BCCI’s statement read.

Washington Sundar yet to join India squad

In the meantime, there’s no update on Washington Sundar’s injury. The spinner is currently at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, recovering from a side strain. He was absent from ICC’s official photoshoot ahead of the T20 World Cup as captain Suryakumar Yadav noted that the team will wait for the all-rounder to gain full fitness. Currently, Washington has started batting in the nets but the BCCI is yet to release an update on the cricketer.

In the meantime, Suryakumar has also confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma. Sanju Samson failed to establish his authority in the New Zealand series, leading to him being back on the bench. Reports claim that the keeper-batter didn’t bat in the nets on the eve of India’s opening clash against USA on February 7.

India’s updated squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj