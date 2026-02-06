Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite being only 14, will never play U19 World Cup again, here's why Despite being just 14, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won’t play another U19 World Cup due to a BCCI rule allowing players to represent India at U19 level only once. He ended his campaign as Player of the Tournament after a record-breaking final, where he scored 175 runs off just 80 balls.

Young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the standout performer in the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The 14-year-old produced a breathtaking display in the first innings, blasting 175 runs off just 80 deliveries. Showing no mercy to the bowlers, he peppered all parts of the ground, smashing 15 fours and 15 sixes during his sensational knock.

The Bihar cricketer laid the perfect platform for the rest of the lineup to build on. Captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with a well-paced 53, while Abhigyan Kundu added a valuable 40. Kanishk Chouhan provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 37 off 20 balls, as India powered their way to a massive total of 411. England’s James Minto clinched three wickets.

India eventually won the match by 100 runs to lift their sixth U19 World Cup title. Caleb Falconer was a standout performer for the young Lions as the 19-year-old hit 115 runs off 67 balls. A little bit of support from the other end could have only bridged the gap between the two nations but Caleb couldn’t find any. Opener Ben Dawkins made 66, while captain Thomas Rew scored 31. For India, RS Ambrish clinched three wickets to win the game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s future

Courtesy of his phenomenal knock, Sooryavanshi was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final. He was also awarded the Player of the Tournament for 439 runs in seven innings at a blistering strike rate of 169.49. Meanwhile, with that, Sooryavanshi’s journey in the U19 World Cups have come to an end, despite him being only 14.

BCCI has introduced a rule in 2016, allowing a player to represent India at the U19 level only once in their career, even if they remain age-eligible. The move is aimed at curbing the issue of overage players in age-group cricket. For the same, Sooryavanshi won’t be able to participate in the U19 World Cup in 2028.

There are only five Indian cricketers who have represented India in the U19 World Cup twice. The players are Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Zol, Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Ricky Bhui.

