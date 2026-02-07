Pakistan survive massive scare from Netherlands in modest chase of 148 in T20 World Cup 2026 opener Pakistan were in huge trouble in their chase of 148 against the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2026; however, they managed to survive it after Faheem Ashraf's fireworks.

New Delhi:

Pakistan had a close shave in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands in their modest chase of 148 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday, February 7. Chasing 148, Pakistan were in choppy waters at 114/7 and needed some late fireworks from Faheem Ashraf to get over the line in the final over.

All-rounder Ashraf saved the day for Pakistan as they pulled off a dramatic three-wicket victory over the Dutch. Chasing 148, Pakistan were well placed at 90 for 2 midway through the innings before a sudden collapse left them reeling at 114 for 7 in 16.1 overs, still needing 34 runs. The game appeared beyond reach until Ashraf, walking in at No. 8 and reprieved on seven, launched a stunning counterattack. He smashed 29 off just 11 balls, striking three sixes and a four, including the winning boundary in the final over, to seal the chase with three balls to spare. A dropped catch by Max O’Dowd in the 19th over proved costly for the Dutch.

Pakistan’s run chase was built on a solid opening stand, with Sahibzada Farhan top-scoring with 47 off 31 balls and Saim Ayub contributing 24 off 13. However, Babar Azam struggled for fluency, making 15 off 18 balls, while captain Salman Agha added 12. Paul van Meekeren triggered Pakistan’s collapse with a double strike in the 12th over, removing Farhan and Usman Khan, before Babar’s dismissal pushed Pakistan firmly onto the back foot. From 98 for 2, they slid to 100 for 5 in the space of 10 balls, managing just one substantial partnership of 45 runs in the innings.

Earlier, the Netherlands posted 147 all out in 19.5 overs after a promising start. They reached 50 for 2 in the powerplay and were comfortably placed at 79 for 3 at halfway, with Scott Edwards (37 off 29) and Bas de Leede (30 off 25) adding a crucial 40-run stand. However, Pakistan’s bowlers slowed the scoring through clever variations, triggering a collapse that saw the Dutch fall from 105 for 3 to 129 for 7. Salman Mirza led the bowling effort with 3 for 24, while key breakthroughs from Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub ensured the Netherlands were kept below 150, setting up a tense but ultimately successful chase for Pakistan.