AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town, probe underway According to sources, the assailant fired 7 to 8 shots at Lucky, who was traveling in a Thar SUV. Some of the bullets struck him in the chest and head. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the investigation team arrived at the scene and began probe.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Model Town, Jalandhar. According to reports, Lucky had gone to the gurdwara this morning at 8:15 AM, as was his daily routine. While he was outside the gurdwara, an assailant opened fire on him. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

According to sources, the assailant fired 7 to 8 shots at Lucky, who was traveling in a Thar SUV. Some of the bullets struck him in the chest and head. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the investigation team arrived at the scene and began investigating the case.

Reports suggest that Oberoi was parking his car out side the Gurdwara when the attackers came on two-wheeler and opened fire at him. However, the incident prompted a strong response from police officials as the team reached the spot soon after receiving the information and began investigating the case.