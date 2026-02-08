Noida: Two labourers killed after scaffolding collapses from construction site in Sector 142 | Video Noida: The incident struck suddenly during standard work on the site. Workers had climbed the scaffolding at the top of the building for essential jobs, but right around 11:00 am, it gave way dramatically, taking them by surprise. Two plummeted straight to the hard ground, hit with fatal force.

The construction site in Sector 142 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida turned deadly on Sunday morning when scaffolding on the top floor of a 10-storey under-construction building catastrophically failed around 11:00 am. Three workers, perched high above the ground, were hurled downward in a split-second horror. Two declared dead, while one miraculously survived by latching onto a safety net.

Detailed sequence of events

The collapse happened swiftly amid everyday operations. Labourers had scaled the scaffolding on the building's uppermost floor to execute critical tasks but precisely near 11:00 am, the structure buckled and plummeted, catching workers off guard.

Two men tumbled directly to the concrete below, sustaining unsurvivable injuries. The third worker, in a stroke of fortune, collided with and gripped a protective net strung beneath the scaffolding, dangling precariously until rescue. Onlookers and site teams alerted authorities; ambulances ferried the injured to a nearby hospital within minutes.

Victim details and medical aftermath

The two primary victims, severely injured from the sheer drop, were pronounced dead by doctors after hospital admission. The net-suspended worker escaped fatality but suffered significant trauma; he received urgent care and is under observation.

DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthy, said, "Today, three people were injured after they fell into a scaffolding of an under construction building under Police Station 142 limits. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them died during treatment. Two people have been detained for questioning."

Swift police intervention

Two supervisors and contractors were detained on the spot for rigorous interrogation. Officials clarified no broader building collapse occurred- only the scaffolding (also termed centering) failed. The situation is under control with full police oversight. Further investigations probe negligence, with potential charges under labour and safety laws proceeding apace.

Implications for construction safety

This Sector 142 mishap exposes vulnerabilities in high-rise projects amid Noida's expansion. Faulty scaffolding erection, overlooked inspections, overload, or substandard materials. Violations of the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act could result in penalties, site halts, or prosecutions. Experts urge mandatory harnesses, daily checks, and certified equipment to avert repeats in Delhi-NCR's high-stakes building boom.