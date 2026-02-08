Delhi horror: Three found dead inside abandoned car at Peeragarhi Flyover, police probe on Delhi horror: Fire officials received a report of an abandoned car. Upon arriving at the spot, they discovered three people dead inside the vehicle, after which police reached the spot and began investigating the incident.

New Delhi:

In a chilling discovery, the fire department officials in Delhi found an abandoned Toyota Qualis (Tavera) parked on the Peeragarhi flyover, triggering a probe that unveiled a grim scene inside as three bodies were found inside. The alert came in as a routine report of a suspicious unattended vehicle, but what greeted responders shattered the quiet morning- three individuals sprawled motionless within the SUV, sparking immediate suspicions of foul play or tragedy.

Victim identities confirmed

Police have identified the three bodies found in suspicious condition inside the abandoned car on Delhi's Peeragarhi flyover as one woman and two men: Randhir Singh (60 years old), Lakshmi Singh (40 years old) and Shiv Narayan (46 years old). Autopsies are underway to determine the exact cause of death amid ongoing investigations into possible foul play.

Forensic teams checks suspicious vehicle

Fire crews arrived first, confirming the car's deserted state before alerting police, who cordoned off the elevated stretch amid growing tension. Forensic experts quickly joined, meticulously combing the Tavera car for clues- fingerprints, signs of struggle or toxins- as investigators photographed the scene under glaring lights. The bodies, yet unidentified, appeared undisturbed, fuelling theories from overdose to targeted hits, with no immediate signs of external violence noted.

Police probe intensifies

Police have launched a full investigation, scanning CCTV footage from the flyover and nearby areas while dispatching the bodies for autopsy to pinpoint cause of death.