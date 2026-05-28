Bihar: Several feared dead after boat capsizes in Ganga River near Umanath Ghat, rescue ops underway

Patna:

Several feared dead after a boat capsized in the Ganga river near Umanath Ganga Ghat in Barh sub division of Patna district. An eyewitness said, "There were approximately 14 to 15 people on the boat. Around seven people are feared drowned. Others were rescued using another boat. So far, it has not been confirmed how many people have drowned."

14 people were on board. Seven people are reported safe: Official

Barh SDPO Ramakrishna said, "We received information that a small boat overturned due to strong winds. 14 people were on board. Seven people are reported safe, while two bodies have been recovered. Another five people are missing. SDRF teams are on the way and a search operation will begin soon."

Officials stated that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were being rushed to the area to launch a search-and-rescue operation for the missing passengers.

One dead as fishing boat capsizes in Mumbai

In another incident, one person died and another was injured after a fishing boat capsized in the sea near Khar Danda in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, civic officials said. The boat capsized near the lighthouse at Warin Pada in Khar Danda in the western suburbs at around 6.15 pm.



The two victims were taken to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital where Ashok Kishan Rathod (55) was declared brought dead while Ketan Rathod (32) was treated and later discharged. Police teams had reached the spot and further investigation into the incident was underway, officials said.

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