May 28, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Iran attacks US base in retaliation for strikes near Bandar Abbas airport
 Live now

US-Iran war LIVE Updates: Iran attacks US base in retaliation for strikes near Bandar Abbas airport

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz and later struck a drone control site in Bandar Abbas. Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it hit a US airbase and warned of stronger retaliation if the US continues its operations.

US-Iran war LIVE Updates.
US-Iran war LIVE Updates. Image Source : AP/FILE
New Delhi:

US forces carried out fresh defensive strikes on Wednesday against an Iranian military facility after intercepting multiple attack drones, according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. They said US Central Command troops shot down four one-way Iranian drones posing a threat near the Strait of Hormuz, and later targeted a ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

The escalation came hours after President Donald Trump declared that Iran was "negotiating on fumes" and insisted he would not be pressured by the upcoming midterm elections into striking a deal to end the nearly three-month-long conflict affecting global markets. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced today that it had struck a US airbase around 4:50 am local time, following what it called an American attack near Bandar Abbas airport. While Iranian reports did not specify the base's location, the IRGC cautioned that any further US moves would trigger a "more decisive" retaliation.

Live updates :US-Iran War

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:01 PM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kuwait says it faces missile, drone attack as shaky ceasefire in Iran war again challenged

    Kuwait said it faced a missile and drone attack Thursday as the shaky ceasefire in the Iran war was again challenged after the United States conducted strikes targeting Iran and Tehran said it responded with an attack of its own.Kuwait's military made the announcement, without providing further details on what had been targeted.

     

  • 10:40 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iranians are back online after monthslong shutdown but still face heavy restrictions

    Iranians began to regain internet access on Wednesday after authorities ended a month-long shutdown. But users said service was slow and spotty in some areas, with apps like YouTube and Instagram heavily restricted, as they were before the cutoff began during nationwide protests in January. Authorities justified the outage as a military imperative after the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28. Their decision to lift some restrictions this week came as negotiators appeared to be closing in on a more permanent truce. But many Iranians feared access could be cut off again at a moment's notice.

  • 10:34 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US sanctions Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority over Hormuz traffic control

    The United States on Wednesday (local time) imposed sanctions on Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), accusing Tehran of using the body to "extort" commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz and "funnelling" revenue to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The move, announced by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), adds the PGSA to the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list as part of the US President Trump's administration's intensified "Economic Fury" campaign aimed at increasing pressure on Iran amid ongoing regional tensions.

  • 10:32 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran war complicates plans for yet-to-materialise international force in Gaza

    The International Stabilisation Force for Gaza was announced with great aplomb at the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace in February. The American general tapped to lead the 20,000-strong force said it would ensure "future prosperity and enduring peace" after the devastating Israel-Hamas war. Three months on, he still has no force to lead as none of the five countries that pledged troops have come through with any significant contributions.

  • 10:24 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    US confirms defensive strikes and drone interceptions

    CBS News reported that the US military shot down four Iranian drones and hit a ground control station in Bandar Abbas preparing to launch a fifth. A US official described the actions as defensive and aimed at preserving the fragile ceasefire.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    IRGC claims it fired on US tanker over radar shutdown

    An "informed military source" told Tasnim that IRGC naval forces fired at a US tanker that attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with its radar switched off, AP reported. US forces were then said to have fired toward a scorched area near Bandar Abbas, causing no injuries or damage.

  • 10:18 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump reaffirms stand on Iran, says he 'won't be outlasted'

    US President Donald Trump reiterated his commitment to securing a favourable ceasefire deal, saying he is not concerned about midterm election pressure. He also insisted that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to all as part of ongoing negotiations.

  • 10:17 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Ceasefire still intact despite latest clashes: US

    Despite drone interceptions and retaliatory actions, US officials told CBS News the ceasefire with Iran remains in place. They stressed the strikes were calibrated to prevent escalation rather than trigger further conflict.

  • 10:12 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    IRGC claims it fired on US tanker over radar shutdown

    An "informed military source" told Tasnim that IRGC naval forces fired at a US tanker that attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with its radar switched off. US forces were then said to have fired toward a scorched area near Bandar Abbas, causing no injuries or damage.

  • 10:08 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iranian Navy says it repelled four uncoordinated vessels

    Local media reported that Iranian naval forces warned four vessels trying to enter the Gulf without prior coordination. After the ships allegedly ignored initial alerts, Iranian forces fired warning shots which prompted them to retreat.

  • 10:05 AM (IST)May 28, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran reports exchange of fire near Strait of Hormuz

    Iranian and US forces traded fire near the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran claimed its naval units confronted vessels attempting to cross the waterway without coordination, as per Iran's media. Tasnim reported that explosions heard in the area were linked to this exchange, with no casualties or damage.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Iran War US Iran Ceasefire Middle East Tensions West Asia War
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\