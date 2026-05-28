Cricket West Indies releases home season schedule, set to take on Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand

New Delhi:

In a major development, CWI (Cricket West Indies) took centre stage and announced its schedule for the 2026 home season. It is worth noting that the Windies will play a home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan. They will also tour Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the year as well.

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka for the ODI games in Jamaica between June 3 and 14. Furthermore, the Test matches will start on June 25 and July 3 and will be played in Antigua and Barbuda. As for the side’s clashes against New Zealand, the two sides will lock horns across five ODIs between July 11 and 21.

Subsequently, the West Indies will take on Pakistan across two Tests from July 25 to 29 and August 2 to 6, and both matches will be played in Trinidad and Tobago. Notably, the Tests and Sri Lanka and Pakistan will also be a part of the WTC (World Test Championship cycle) where the Windies sit in ninth place.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's carnage vs SRH gets internet talking, netizens call for immediate India call-up

Chris Dehring opened up about the five ODIs against New Zealand

Interestingly, Guyana was scheduled to host the five ODIs against New Zealand; however, a change in the schedule was forced due to logistical changes.

"Cricket West Indies engaged in discussions with the government of the co-operative Republic of Guyana regarding logistical challenges associated with hosting the five ODIs. Subsequently, the governments of Guyana and Barbados proposed a collaborative arrangement to share the matches and associated operational costs between the two territories," CWI chief executive Chris Dehring was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Sri Lanka tour

June 3 - 1st ODI at Sabina Park, Jamaica

June 6 - 2nd ODI at Sabina Park, Jamaica

June 9 - 3rd ODI at Sabina Park, Jamaica

June 11 - 1st T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica

June 13 - 2nd T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica

June 14 - 3rd T20I at Sabina Park, Jamaica

June 25-29 - 1st Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda

July 3-7 - 2nd Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda

New Zealand tour

July 11 - 1st ODI at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

July 13 - 2nd ODI at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

July 16 - 3rd ODI at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

July 19 - 4th ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 21 - 5th ODI at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pakistan tour

July 25-29 - 1st Test at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

August 2-6 - 2nd Test at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Also Read: