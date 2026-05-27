Netherlands announce FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, key players miss out

New Delhi:

The Netherlands have announced their squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. A few notable omissions and surprise inclusions have shaped the group heading into the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Among the major absentees was Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong. Despite strong performances at the club level, the fullback was left out of the squad. In contrast, West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville has been included even though he is yet to make his international debut, marking one of the more unexpected calls in the squad announcement. Manchester United's Matthias de Ligt also missed out with an injury and so did Spurs' Xavi Simmons.

In the meantime, the Dutch side, who are three-time World Cup runners-up, will continue to rely on senior figures. Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and Memphis Depay, who now plays for Corinthians, will be vital. Their presence anchors a group that blends Premier League-heavy representation with players competing across Europe and beyond.

Netherlands FIFA World Cup squad

A significant portion of the squad comes from England’s top flight. In goal, Robin Roefs of Sunderland and Bart Verbruggen of Brighton join Mark Flekken, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen. The defensive unit features Nathan Ake of Manchester City, Jorrel Hato of Chelsea, Jurrien Timber of Arsenal, Jan Paul van Hecke of Brighton and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham, alongside Van Dijk and Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan.

Midfield options include Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool, Tijjani Reijnders of Manchester City, Mats Wieffer of Brighton, Marten de Roon of Atalanta, Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus, Guus Til of PSV, and Quinten Timber of Marseille.

In attack, the Netherlands will depend on Brian Brobbey of Sunderland, Cody Gakpo of Liverpool, Justin Kluivert of Bournemouth, Noa Lang of Galatasaray, Donyell Malen of Roma, Wout Weghorst of Ajax, Memphis Depay of Corinthians, and Summerville.

Lutsharel Geertruida and Ian Maatsen have been placed on standby in case of injuries before the tournament begins.

The squad arrives after an unbeaten qualifying campaign for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Netherlands have been drawn in Group F, where they will face Sweden, Japan, and Tunisia as they aim to go one step further than their previous near-misses on the world stage.

Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Guus Til (PSV), Quinten Timber (Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (Galatasaray), Donyell Malen (Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham), Wout Weghorst (Ajax)

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