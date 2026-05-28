'He doesn't plan anything': Dhruv Jurel dissects Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's game plan after SRH heroics

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town throughout the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The 15-year-old is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament and was on the verge of breaking Chris Gayle’s record of the fastest IPL century in the eliminator of the tournament as well.

Throughout the season, the youngster has been terrorising bowlers, and speaking on the same, his teammate Dhruv Jurel took centre stage and talked about how Vaibhav Sooryavanshi thinks when he is out on the pitch.

"The best thing about Vaibhav that I have noticed is that he doesn't plan anything. Because he practices a lot and he always backs himself. That's what he does every time he goes out and plays. The best thing about him is that he backs himself. He doesn't even have a shadow of doubt that 'I am not able to do it,’” Dhruv Jurel said in the post-match press conference.

“When we go to an academy, (we're told) 'Don't watch the bowler, watch the ball. His mantra is 'I don't want give a damn about any bowler,'” he added.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's carnage vs SRH gets internet talking, netizens call for immediate India call-up

Rajasthan Royals to take on Gujarat Titans next

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, after making quick work of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator, the inaugural champions will take on Gujarat Titans next. The two sides will meet in Mullanpur for the qualifier, and it is worth noting that the winner of the clash will qualify for the final to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Not having won the title since 2008, Royals will hope to put in a good performance and will aim to take it one game at a time as they are within touching distance of reaching the summit clash for the second time in four years.

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