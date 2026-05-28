'Can't ask for much more': Pat Cummins opens up after Sunrisers Hyderabad face elimination at the hands of RR

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been eliminated from the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, taking on Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator of the tournament at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on May 27th, and Royals came out on top, registering a 47-run victory.

After losing the game and facing elimination from the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and talked about his side’s performances throughout the season, claiming that he is excited about the young talent in their squad.

"Yeah, that's right. I think we were one tiny little bit away from being in the top two as well. So you can't ask for much more. The boys have been fantastic: their attitude all year, the way they've gone about it. It looks like they've really enjoyed their cricket, so I can't ask for any more,” Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: RR vs SRH eliminator clash breaks all-time IPL record after exceptional innings by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Cummins also heaped praise on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Furthermore, Pat Cummins talked about the performance that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi put in. The youngster opened the innings for RR and scored 97 runs in 29 deliveries, propelling the inaugural champions to a perfect start in the first innings of the game.

“Yeah, he played pretty well. Yeah, just don't feel like you have too many options. Obviously, it's a really good pitch, but the margins are so small. If you miss your yorker by a little bit, he doesn't tend to miss them. So yeah, fair play,” Cummins said.

With their win against SRH, Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides will meet in Qualifier 2 of the tournament at the same venue as the eliminator on May 29. It is worth noting that the winner of Qualifier 2 will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash on May 31.

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