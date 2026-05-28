Mastermind of banned Manipur militant group KCP arrested in Delhi after high-risk joint operation

New Delhi:

A major breakthrough has been achieved by security agencies with the arrest of Haobijam Dilip Singh - a key commander of the banned militant organisation Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), based primarily in Manipur. As per the information, the militant leader was caught in Delhi, where he had allegedly arrived to hold a secret meeting. The arrest was carried out through a coordinated operation involving the Delhi Police Special Cell, Manipur Police and a central agency.

Following his arrest, sustained questioning of the wanted militant resulted in one of the largest recent recoveries of arms and ammunition in Manipur's Kakching region. Security forces recovered a cache that points to a foiled plan of large-scale violence in the state and possibly beyond.

During the operation, personnel seized a significant collection of weapons including an AK 56 rifle, an Amogh rifle, an AI rifle and an M4 rifle equipped with a scope. Multiple empty magazines of INSAS, AK, SLR, M4 and LMG rifles were also found.

The recovery further included 51 HE bombs, two para bombs, 11 detonators and four lethod shells. In addition to this, nearly 2,000 live rounds of ammunition were recovered, covering Amogh, INSAS, AK, .303 and SLR rifles.

Additional items recovered during the operation

Security teams also seized bags of different colours, a tarpaulin sheet, plastic bags and a Redmi 13C mobile phone. The device contained Airtel and Jio SIM cards, which are now being analysed for communication trails.

Agencies probing whether Delhi was a potential target

The presence of a top militant commander in the national capital has raised serious concerns. Central agencies are now examining whether Delhi was also on the radar as a possible target or if the meeting was intended to plan operations in Manipur or other regions. The accused is already facing more than 12 UAPA cases.

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