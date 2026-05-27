Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks all-time IPL record following monstrous innings vs SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator

Chandigarh:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a record-shattering display at just 15 years of age, rewriting the IPL record books with a breathtaking innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rajasthan Royals opener dismantled the Hyderabad attack with fearless strokeplay, sending the ball soaring into the stands repeatedly in a display of clean, powerful hitting. By the time he had struck seven sixes in the match, he had already gone past the long-standing benchmark for the most sixes in a single IPL season.

That milestone had previously belonged to Chris Gayle, a record that had stood untouched for years before Sooryavanshi’s remarkable surge in IPL 2026. The teenager brought up his half-century in extraordinary fashion as well, reaching the landmark in just 16 deliveries. His fifty arrived with his eighth six of the innings, underlining the sheer dominance he had over the bowling unit.

Most sixes in a single edition of IPL:

Player Sixes Vaibhav Sooryvanshi 61* Chris Gayle 59 Andre Russell 52 Chris Gayle 51 Jos Buttler 45

What stood out most was the ease with which he cleared the boundary, treating experienced international bowlers with the same confidence usually associated with seasoned T20 stars. The Hyderabad attack had no answers as the young left-hander kept accelerating without hesitation.

Sooryavanshi breaks Jayasuriya, Abhishek, Buttler’s all-time IPL record

Sooryavanshi broke Sanath Jayasuriya, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler’s record for most sixes in a powerplay in a single edition of the competition. All the abovementioned cricketers have smacked seven sixes each, while against Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi broke the record with eight maximums in the first six overs.

Sooryvanshi breaks Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record

Sooryavanshi now holds the record of most runs by an uncapped batter in a single edition of IPL history. His opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, held the record in the past, having scored 625 runs in the 2023 season. In 2026, Sooryavanshi completely stole the show, adding 97 runs against Hyderabad to move to 680 runs in 15 matches. With that, he now holds the illustrious record.

Also Read: