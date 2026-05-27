IPL to be moved to September-October window? IPL chairman reveals major 'suggestion' for expanding league

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League could be split into two windows and moved to the September-October months, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal hinted to Sportstar. The IPL governing body is looking to increase the number of IPL matches from the current roster of 74 to 94 to allow the teams to play against each other twice, unlike what it is now, from 2022 onwards.

Since 2022, teams have been playing twice against five teams and once against the other four after being divided into two virtual groups. The IPL is considering beginning its expansion from 2028 and allowing the teams to play twice against each other, which will take the match roster to 94.

For this, IPL chairman Dhumal has stated that they have received suggestions to hold the league in two windows and even move one of those phases to the September-October months. "As of now, there are only seven home and seven away games. Ideally, in a 10-team format, you should have nine home and nine away," Dhumal said as quoted by Sportstar.

"Logistical challenges and the commitment given to bilateral matches are the reason we haven’t made it nine each. Going forward, in case a bigger window permits little more leeway to have two more weeks added, we will certainly look at increasing the number of games from 74 to 94 so that there is equal opportunity at home and away."

Why is the September-October window being considered?

Dhumal further stated that he does not see fatigue among the audience for IPL being a two-month-long tournament and has received suggestions of moving a possible second phase of the tournament to September-October, which the broadcasters consider the best window with the festivals right on the horizon. "I do not think so (whether he sees fatigue among the audience for the two-month-long IPL). We need to sit across and speak to the broadcaster for their opinion on whether the tournament can be moved to another window. One suggestion was a window in September-October. That is the best time from an advertiser's point of view because it is just before Diwali. We will look at that when the next bilateral tender comes into play, in case we can find a window there.

"Weather is another challenge that we are facing now, with May getting very hot. We are also looking to see if we can find a window from February to April and then later in the year. We have to do what is best for the game because IPL does not impact only the BCCI; it impacts all other cricket boards and players who play across the globe. We will sit across with all our friends from other countries and find what works best for this tournament and cricket globally," Dhumal added.

Dhumal dismisses report of downsizing of IPL viewership

Recent reports suggested a drop in IPL viewership on satellite television amidst the growing digital usage. Dhumal brushed aside the reports, stating that the broadcasters have confirmed a growth in total consumption. "I do not know where that report came from. According to the latest media report that came from the broadcaster, the audience has grown vis-a-vis the previous year in terms of total consumption. The regional channels have worked very well in improving our reach along every nook and corner of the country. The broadcaster is very happy with how the league has performed this year," he said.

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