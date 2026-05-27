India tears into Pak at UNSC, warns 'Islamabad will have to accept consequences of sponsorship to terrorism'

New York:

India has yet again delivered a firm and uncompromising message to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), asserting that Islamabad must be prepared to face the fallout of its continued patronage of terrorism. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, issued the sharp response during the UNSC Open Debate on Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centred international framework.

Speaking at the high-level forum, Ambassador Harish accused Pakistan of consistently nurturing extremist elements and fuelling cross-border terrorism targeted at India. He noted that India retains every sovereign right to defend itself against such aggression. Emphasising that Pakistan's actions undermine global peace, he declared that "Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism." He further said that Pakistan's strategy of fostering terrorism, radicalisation and anti-India propaganda has persisted since its inception. Harish highlighted how Pakistan's long-standing doctrine of "bleeding India by a thousand cuts" exposes the hollowness of its claims of supporting the UN Charter. He asserted that Pakistan’s repeated wars, unprovoked aggression and unrelenting terror campaigns violate basic principles of sovereignty and peaceful coexistence.

India rejects reference to Jammu and Kashmir

India's strong stance at the UN came shortly after Pakistan made another provocative remark regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, India had categorically dismissed references to Jammu and Kashmir made in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan.

Responding to media queries, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remain integral and inalienable parts of India. He stated that no external party has any standing to comment on these territories. He added that India firmly opposes attempts to legitimise Pakistan’s illegal occupation of territories linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and that this position has been conveyed to both Pakistan and China several times.

India reminds UN of Pakistan's history of aggression

Ambassador Harish also outlined that Independent India began its journey by countering cross-border attacks from Pakistan, which sought to seize territories that had legally acceded to India. He reiterated that Pakistan must permanently cease all forms of terrorism and end its use of radical groups as instruments of state policy.

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