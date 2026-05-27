NEET UG 2026 paper leak case: CBI arrests Latur-based doctor, Pune coaching teacher

New Delhi:

As the investigation into the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case intensified, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two more individuals in connection with the case. According to officials, those arrested include a doctor based in Latur and a physics faculty member associated with a coaching institute in Pune.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the paper leak case went up to 13.

Latur-based doctor, Pune coaching teacher arrested

The probe agency arrested Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, for allegedly playing a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, in getting the chemistry questions from the accused PV Kulkarni, they said.

The agency also arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre, the officials said. Shah allegedly received the leaked physics questions for NEET UG 2026 from the arrested accused Manisha Havaldar.

"The investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. The CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

NEET-UG paper leak

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG)-2026 held on May 3 for medical admissions following allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

The test was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres on May 3 and was cancelled after information regarding alleged malpractice was received on May 7. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test.

The government has asked the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

The CBI registered its case in the matter, based on a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Education Ministry.

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