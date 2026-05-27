May 27, 2026
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  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses fastest IPL century record by a whisker, walks back shattered | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses fastest IPL century record by a whisker, walks back shattered | VIDEO

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi narrowly missed Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century, falling for 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator vs SRH. The 15-year-old smashed 12 sixes and dominated the bowling before being dismissed just short of a historic ton.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his dismissal
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his dismissal Image Source : BCCI
Chandigarh:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decimated Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers in the IPL 2026 Eliminator.  The 15-year-old left the Hyderabad bowling attack in complete disarray, clearing the ropes at will and registering 12 sixes during his stay in the middle. Hyderabad looked clueless about what to bowl as none of their plans worked in the middle. 

Sooryavanshi, in the meantime, departed for 97 runs off just 29 balls. He missed Chris Gayle’s IPL record by a whisker as he was extremely close to breaking the record of the fastest century in IPL history. The former West Indies international holds the record, having reached the milestone in just 30 balls. 

Sooryavnashi breaks Shubman Gill’s record

Sooryavanshi now holds the record for most sixes in an innings in the playoffs. The youngster broke Shubman Gill’s record for 10 sixes against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 edition. During his stay at the crease, the Rajasthan opener smacked 12 maximums and broke the all-time record.

Most runs by an uncapped batter

Sooryavanshi has added another milestone to his remarkable campaign, becoming the uncapped batter with the most runs in a single season in tournament history. The RR opener crossed the landmark during his explosive knock against Hyderabad, where his 97 took his tally to 680 runs in 15 matches. The record was previously held by his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had scored 625 runs during the 2023 season.

Most runs as an uncapped batter

Player Runs Year
Vaibhav Sooryvanshi 680* 2026
Yashasvi Jaiswal 625 2023
Shaun Marsh 616 2008
Riyan Parag 573 2024

Notably, Sooryavanshi’s rise this year has been nothing short of extraordinary, with the youngster consistently delivering match-defining performances at the top of the order. His latest innings once again highlighted his fearless approach and ability to dominate bowling attacks in high-pressure situations.

In the meantime, after he departed for 97 runs, Sooryvanshi looked devastated as he couldn’t believe it. However, many of the Hyderabad players came to congratulate the cricketer, while SRH’s co-owner Kavya Maran was also spotted clapping for him from the stands.

Also Read:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks all-time IPL record following monstrous innings vs SRH in IPL 2026

Will MS Dhoni play for CSK in IPL 2027? CEO Kasi Viswanathan answers

Rahul Tewatia shatters MS Dhoni's record after lone effort in GT's loss to RCB in Qualifier 1
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Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026
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