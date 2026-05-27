Will MS Dhoni play for CSK in IPL 2027? CEO Kasi Viswanathan answers

Chennai:

Five-time IPL-winning captain, MS Dhoni, spent the entire season on the sidelines. Even when Chennai Super Kings were struggling for consistency, the keeper-batter was nowhere to be seen, as he was reportedly nurturing an injury. Leading up to the season, it was considered to be Dhoni’s final dance in the cash-rich league, but since he didn’t play a single game, there are expectations that the cricketer can may turn up for CSK in 2027.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in the meantime, said the franchise has not held any discussions with Dhoni regarding the next season. According to him, the former captain has always handled such decisions independently and the management intends to respect that approach. He indicated that even if Dhoni eventually steps away from playing, Chennai want him to remain connected to the team in some role.

“We have not discussed anything with MS as of now. MS takes his decisions on his own, and we respect that. We would always like to have him as a permanent fixture at CSK in whatever capacity — be it as a player, coach or mentor, whatever he would like. Any decision depends on him,” Kasi told RevSportz.

Dhoni was initially suffering from a calf injury that became more serious during recovery. A thumb problem also added to the concerns, preventing him from regaining full match fitness during the season. His absence was felt heavily in Chennai’s middle order as the team struggled through an inconsistent campaign and eventually failed to make it to the playoffs.

Kasi backs Gaikwad as captain

In the meantime, Ruturaj Gaikwad returned back to captaincy this season. Last year, he had to leave it midway due to an injury and after which, Dhoni took over the job. Gaikwad’s return, however, failed to help CSK qualify. However, Kasi hopes that the India international gets better with Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming around.

“Ruturaj took over from MS after watching him closely for three to four years. MS and Fleming have developed Ruturaj into a very calm captain. I am sure that in the coming years, he will embody those qualities even more,” he added.

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