ED raids on ex-Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan turn violent, CPM workers attack officials, damage vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram:

CPI(M) workers on Wednesday allegedly attacked a vehicle carrying Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Thiruvananthapuram while protesting raids conducted at properties linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter in connection with an alleged pay-off case.

According to officials, protesters stopped the ED vehicle and damaged its windshield using bricks and iron rods while shouting slogans against the central agency. The unrest led to hours of protests and clashes in the state capital, with large numbers of CPI(M) workers taking to the streets after the raids began in the morning.

Police and central security personnel faced difficulties in controlling the situation. The vehicle that came under attack reportedly also had women officials inside.

The demonstrations broke out as the ED carried out searches at 10 locations across Kerala, including Vijayan’s current residence in Thiruvananthapuram, his ancestral home in Kannur, and the Kozhikode residence of his son-in-law and former minister Mohammed Riyas.

Vijayan and his family members stayed inside the residence during the searches, while hundreds of CPI(M) supporters gathered outside to protest against the ED action.

During the agitation, some protesters allegedly threw plastic bottles, helmets and stones at security personnel stationed at the site. Senior CPI(M) leaders later stepped in, calmed the workers and persuaded them to end the violent protests.

Vijayan calls ED raids targeted attack on Opposition

Responding to the chain of events, Vijayan alleged that the searches at his premises were part of a broader campaign by the Centre to target opposition leaders across the country.

Addressing reporters after ED officials completed hours of searches at his rented residence at Bakery Junction, Vijayan asserted that such actions would neither intimidate him nor weaken the CPI(M).

"This is only the beginning. Nobody should think that such actions can frighten or weaken us," he said.

The senior CPI(M) leader accused the BJP-led central government of using investigative agencies against political opponents ever since it came to power, and claimed the action against him was in line with that pattern.

Vijayan also alleged that the ED searches might bring “mental satisfaction” to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that Gandhi had repeatedly questioned why his residence had not been raided and why he had not been arrested.

He further claimed that several opposition leaders across the country were facing similar action from central agencies, while accusing the Congress of remaining silent when leaders of other parties came under ED scrutiny.

What is the case against Pinarayi Vijayan

The ED investigation pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) paid Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Vijayan’s daughter T Veena, between 2018 and 2019 without receiving any services in return.

Officials said the agency conducted searches at around 10 locations across Kerala under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were carried out a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by CMRL seeking to quash the ED proceedings in the case.

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