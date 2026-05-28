May 28, 2026
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RR vs SRH eliminator clash breaks all-time IPL record after exceptional innings by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, defeating the side. The clash broke the all-time sixes record in an IPL playoff game as well.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The eliminator of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two sides met at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on May 27th, and it was Rajasthan Royals who managed to register a brilliant victory as they made their way into Qualifier 2 of the tournament. 

One of the standout performers from the game was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Scoring 97 runs in 29 deliveries, the youngster was on the brink of breaking Chris Gayle’s legendary 30-ball century record, as he completely manhandled SRH’s bowling attack. 

Royals posted a total of 243 runs in the first innings and limited SRH to 196, winning the game by 47 runs. The high-scoring affair broke the record of most sixes being hit in the history of an IPL playoff game. It is worth noting that a total of 26 sixes were hit in the game, overtaking 25 sixes from the MI-GT match in the 2025 Eliminator.

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Riyan Parag opens up after helping his side reach Qualifier 2

After the game, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riayan Parag took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance. He talked about how the total of 260 should have been made in the first innings and heaped praise on his bowling attack for their performance in the clash. 

“Yeah, a good game. Again, I think I like to be a perfectionist. I know it's not going to be a perfect game altogether. But even today, we should have gotten 260, right? So a bit to work on that. How to finish off innings after we get a start like Vaibhav did. But with the ball, I think I was really impressed. I think we held our calm. They got a lot of runs in the second over or the first, once Ishan and Travis added a few boundaries, but I think we came back really well and a good performance altogether,” Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation ceremony. 

Also Read

Sooryavanshi, Archer help Rajasthan decimate SRH in IPL Eliminator, set date with Gujarat

Sooryavanshi's carnage vs SRH gets internet talking, netizens call for immediate India call-up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks all-time IPL record following monstrous innings vs SRH in IPL 2026
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Cricket Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026
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