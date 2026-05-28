TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar accuses Kalyan Banerjee of 'verbally abusing' her inside Lok Sabha, seeks action

New Delhi:

Day after resigning from all organisational posts of the Trinamool Congress, TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Thursday accused party MP Kalyan Banerjee of 'verbally abusing' her inside the Lok Sabha.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dastidar alleged that Banerjee has repeatedly abused lady members of the House, seeking action against the TMC MP.

"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complain to you for redressal against Lok Sabha member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha," she wrote.

"This misogamy has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," Dastidar, a four-time Lok Sabha member, added.

(Image Source : REPORTER)TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Dastidar's rebellion and resignation from all party posts

On Wednesday, Dastidar resigned from all organisations posts of the party, citing her disappointment with the TMC top brass. Dastidar, who will continue to remain a Lok Sabha member from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, was the national president of TMC's women wing.

Notably, Dastidar - who also attended an administrative review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kalyani on Wednesday despite instructions from TMC leadership not to attend it - had replaced Banerjee as TMC's chief whip in the Lok Sabha in August last year.

"It is not any party programme. It is an administrative programme, and administration is for all," Dastidar had said before participating in the meeting on Wednesday.

Following Dastidar's resignation, TMC MP Sougata Roy said he hopes that no big leader will resign from the party. "Many people have grievances against IPAC, I also have, but it is not related to whether to be in party or not," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained its distance from Dastidar's resignation from all TMC posts and called it their internal matter. The saffron party said it has no interest in interfering in the internal matter of the TMC.

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