Want to play YouTube videos in the background for free, without a Premium subscription? Try Brave browser

New Delhi:

YouTube, one of the oldest video streaming platforms, has been making changes, which are troublesome for many users who are using the platform for free. Now, if you want to play videos in the background or skip the endless stream of ads, you have to pay for YouTube Premium. Not surprisingly, many mobile users are feeling annoyed as they are restricted to one window, especially those who just want to listen to videos while doing other things. But there is a twist, as one popular web browser says that it has a way to play videos and do multitasking.

YouTube is removing free features

Let us be real, YouTube has been washing off the free features from the platform. If you wish to listen to music or podcasts in the background on your phone, then you have to pay for the premium subscription.

If you do not wish to see ads before the video, then you will have to pay to stop the promotional video content. YouTube has claimed that all the upgrades have been installed to support the creator community and make the platform better, but to most people, it is just the feeling of the free version that keeps shrinking with every passing day.

YT is blocking third-party browsers

Lately, it was noticed that YouTube has even started blocking third-party browsers from letting you play videos in the background. They are really locking things down for the random people who just want to enjoy videos on the platform.

Brave browser

Here is where ‘Brave’ enters. This browser has built its reputation on privacy and blocking ads, and now it’s stepped up again. Brave states that its latest update will enable users to keep playing YouTube videos in the background on their smartphones without paying any extra cost for a subscription.

Even with YouTube rolling out new blocks, Brave has insisted that its browser still gets around them. People online have noticed, and a lot of them are cheering Brave on for standing up to YouTube’s paywalls.

But background playback isn’t the only thing Brave brings to the table. The browser works on both desktops and phones, and it blocks most ads and trackers by default. That means you can watch YouTube with way fewer interruptions. For anyone sick of ads and privacy invasions, Brave looks like a breath of fresh air.

The big question: how long will this last?

YouTube has a habit of finding ways to shut down workarounds like this, and odds are, they’ll try to block Brave, too. Brave isn’t backing down, though—they’ve made it clear they’re against these forced limitations. So, we might be in for a drawn-out tug-of-war.

Earlier, it was the JioSphere browser, where users could play YouTube videos smoothly while doing other work online. If you had the JioSphere browser (app), you could simply open the YouTube window and play whatever you like and minimise the app – the video will still be played while you use other apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Chrome and more.

YouTube Premium helps content creator to earn more

YouTube says Premium helps creators earn more, but plenty of people think users should get to decide how they use the service. As long as YouTube keeps tightening the screws, browsers like Brave are going to keep drawing people in—especially those who just want a little more freedom.