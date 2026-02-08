iQOO 15 Ultra may not launch in India; leak hints at a different model A new leak suggests that iQOO may skip launching the iQOO 15 Ultra in India, despite its recent debut in China. The brand is expected to introduce a different model instead, while the iQOO 15R is confirmed to launch in India soon.

iQOO just rolled out its latest flagship, the iQOO 15 Ultra, in China—packed with seriously high-end hardware and a bunch of features aimed at gamers. But if you’re in India and waiting for this phone, you might want to hold off. According to a new leak, iQOO isn’t bringing the 15 Ultra to India anytime soon. Industry insiders say the company’s rethinking its launch plans for this model.

Tipster Yogesh Brar says iQOO does not plan to launch the 15 Ultra in India. He did not say exactly why but hinted that we might see a different phone instead—maybe something rebranded, or maybe something completely new for Indian users. Right now, nobody’s sure, and iQOO hasn’t said anything official about the leak.

That said, iQOO has confirmed it will launch the iQOO 15R in India on February 20, 2026. So, even if the Ultra is not coming, the company’s not ignoring Indian buyers. They are still growing their lineup here, just not with their most premium phone. People who watch the industry think it’s probably about pricing, competition, and how the Ultra would fit in the premium market.

Launch timeline in China

For reference, the iQOO 15 Ultra landed in China on February 4, 2026, starting at CNY 5,699 (around Rs 74,000). It’s built for power users and gamers—think top-notch hardware and a slick design.

iQOO 15 Ultra: Features

You get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, up to 24GB of LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM, and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The display is a big 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED from Samsung, running at 144 Hz with up to 8,000 nits peak brightness.

Camera-wise, there’s a triple setup on the back: a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide. Selfies get a 32MP front camera.

Power is not an issue either. The phone packs a huge 7,400mAh battery and supports 100W fast charging. For connectivity, it covers all the bases—5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and multiple satellite navigation systems.

So, if you are in India, you might have to settle for the iQOO 15R as of now.