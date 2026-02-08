Google issues big warning: Android phones running old software face serious security risk Google has issued a major security warning for Android users running Android 13 or older versions. Over 1 billion smartphones worldwide are at risk due to the lack of security updates, making them vulnerable to malware and spyware attacks.

New Delhi:

Google’s sounding the alarm, as millions of Android users are at risk, all because of outdated software. If you are still using an older Android phone, you’re basically inviting malware and spyware through the front door. The numbers are wild—almost half of all Android devices out there are running on old versions, and that’s a huge problem.

How is old Android software exposed to threats?

If your phone’s still on Android 13 or anything older, you are not getting regular security updates anymore. Google’s worried—and honestly, they should be. Around 40 per cent of Android phones worldwide run outdated software. That means easy pickings for hackers, who can slip in malware, steal your data, or even lock you out with ransomware.

More than a billion phones are stuck on Android 13 or older. Meanwhile, Google’s already released Android 16, but barely anyone’s using it—just 7.5 per cent of phones have it, and a few more are on Android 15. Most people are still lagging behind.

Why is this such a big deal?

When your phone misses out on security updates, hackers get a free pass. They can sneak in malware, spy on your texts and calls, swipe your banking info and passwords, or even take over your device remotely. Cybercriminals love old phones because the flaws are public—and nobody’s fixing them.

Right now, only about 58 per cent of Android phones count as safe. That leaves 42 per cent wide open to attacks. If your phone’s running anything older than Android 13, it’s time to act.

So, what should you do?

Update your phone to the latest Android version, pronto. If your device can’t handle new updates, it’s probably time to think about getting a new one. Keeping your phone up to date is the best way to stay ahead of hackers and keep your info safe.