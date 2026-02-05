Vivo X300 Ultra tipped to launch in India with quad rear cameras, 7000mAh battery and more Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to debut in March 2026 along with the X300 Max, according to recent leaks. As per the tipster, the upcoming device will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a quad rear camera setup and a 7000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Vivo is gearing up to launch the X300 Ultra by next month (probably in March 2026), and if the rumours are true, it will be arriving along with the X300 Max. Vivo has not yet officially spilt the details, but a well-known tipster just dropped some key specs: think Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a huge 7,000mAh battery with fast charging, and a four-camera setup on the rear end. Following its debut in the Chinese market, the X300 Ultra is expected to be introduced in India and other countries soon (timeline unspecified by the time of writing).

When can you actually get your hands on it?

As per the reports, Vivo is planning on unveiling the X300 Ultra in China right after the Spring Festival wraps up on March 3. After that, the company expects a wider rollout, with India getting it shortly after. Still, we are waiting for Vivo to confirm all this.

Vivo X300: Details and specifications

Tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claims the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. In short, it is set up for serious performance – multitasking, gaming, AI stuff, you name it.

Display: The smartphone may feature a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display, with high refresh rates and better power efficiency. The handset will reportedly come with an IP69 rating for top-notch dust and water resistance, along with a USB 3.2 Type-C port for faster data transfers (wired).

Battery and charging: The battery’s a real standout, as the handset will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, which is blowing past most of the flagship devices. The device will come with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless, so topping up will not be a hassle when the device runs out of juice.

Photography strength: The X300 Ultra does not compromise on photography skills. Leaks suggest that the device will come with a 200MP main shooter, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with continuous optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 5MP sensor to help capture real colours with accuracy. On the front, the device may feature a 50MP selfie shooter, matching what we have heard so far.

Overall, if these leaks are true, the Vivo X300 Ultra is ready to make a splash. Now, we just have to wait for Vivo to make it all official.