iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks hint at new design, bigger battery, camera upgrades Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are still months away from launch, but early leaks are already revealing major changes. Reports suggest a refreshed front design, camera hardware upgrades, a more efficient A20 Pro chipset, and a bigger battery for the Pro Max model.

New Delhi:

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will not hit stores for a while, but leaks are already shaping up to be a pretty big story. Early reports talk about a fresh front design, better cameras, a faster and more efficient A20 Pro chip, and a bigger battery for the Pro Max. So, what’s actually changing with Apple’s 2026 flagships? Let’s take a look at what’s buzzing—launch timing, prices, and all the details that matter.

iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max: Design

Big changes are coming to the front of the iPhone 18 Pro series. Apple’s apparently working on under-display Face ID, which could shrink that cutout to a single punch-hole camera—this time, near the top-left corner. The pill-shaped Dynamic Island probably isn’t going away completely, but it might get much smaller and less distracting while still handling things like music controls and navigation prompts.

Flip the phone over, and you will still see the triple camera setup, though Apple might tweak the glass and frame just a bit. Expect some new colours, too. Deep purple, burgundy, maybe even a dark brown—Apple’s testing them out for the Pro lineup.

Camera upgrades take the spotlight.

If you are into mobile photography, then the iPhone 18 Pro series sounds promising. Leaks hint at a variable aperture system for the main camera, letting it adjust for better low-light shots and more natural background blur. This feature could end up exclusive to the Pro Max, at least at first.

There is talk about the new three-layer stacked sensor, supposedly from Samsung, which should deliver faster readout speeds, less image noise, and better dynamic range. Both the main and telephoto cameras might get larger apertures as well, so night photos and videos should look sharper and brighter.

A20 Pro chipset, battery life and connectivity

Inside, Apple is gearing up to use the A20 Pro chip in the upcoming iPhone 18, built on TSMC’s 2nm process. As per the new design, RAM will get packed right in with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This will result in faster, more efficient and better keeping cool.

Performance upgrade

You will get around 15 per cent more performance and up to 30 per cent better power efficiency. That helps with battery life and should make Apple Intelligence features run smoother. Speaking of batteries, the Pro Max might get a 5,100mAh battery, which could make the phone a little thicker and push its weight past 240 grams.

Connectivity

On the connection front, the Pro Max variant of iPhone 18 may come with Apple’s C2 modem, bringing mmWave 5G back to Apple’s own chips.

Display size and features

Screen sizes will not witness any change. The iPhone 18 Pro should stick with a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max holds onto its 6.9-inch panel. The Dynamic Island will either shrink or disappear, but either way, leaks say the front of the phone will look cleaner and more modern.

Expected launch and price in India

Apple usually launches new iPhones in September, and the iPhone 18 Pro series should keep that schedule in 2026. Pricing is still up in the air, especially after recent price jumps. The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and the Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900 in India.

Apple might want to hold the line on prices, given how sensitive the market is, but rising component costs or supply chain hiccups could still affect what you’ll actually pay.