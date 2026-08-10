Waris Punjab De fields Indira Gandhi assassination convict Kehar Singh's son for 2027 Assembly elections

Chandigarh:

The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (ADWPD) on Monday announced its first candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, naming Satwant Singh, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi assassination convict Kehar Singh, as its nominee from the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency.

It is pertinent to mention that Kehar Singh was convicted of conspiring to assassinate Indira Gandhi and was subsequently executed. The decision to field his son has sparked a fresh political debate in Punjab.

This is being seen as a significant move by Waris Punjab De in the context of Panthic politics.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab is not limited to attaining power: Tarsem Singh

The announcement was made by Tarsem Singh, father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who has been in jail since 2023 in connection with his alleged support for the Khalistan movement.

Addressing the press, Singh said, "The politics of Akali Dal Waris Punjab is not limited to attaining power. It is committed to upholding Panthic principles, Punjab's rights and the honour of families that have made sacrifices for the community."

He said that some people had recently claimed that Akali Dal Waris Punjab was sidelining families that had made sacrifices for the Panth and the community. "Today, Akali Dal Waris Punjab has rejected this perception from the outset by announcing its first candidate from a martyr family," he said.

"The respect accorded to martyr families is not limited to statements; they are also being given their due place in the party’s responsibilities," he added.

Singh said Akali Dal Waris Punjab would continue its political struggle in Punjab, keeping Panthic principles, the state’s rights, the honour of martyr families and Punjab’s future at the centre of its politics.

Will Satwant Singh's candidature impact Punjab polls?

Satwant Singh's candidature comes at a time when political parties are preparing their strategies for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The move could have an impact on the Panthic vote in the Bassi Pathana constituency.

However, the candidature is also likely to trigger political debate over his family background. While supporters may seek to frame the decision around Panthic sentiments and representation, opponents could raise questions about the legacy of the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

It remains to be seen how much political advantage Satwant Singh's candidacy provides to Waris Punjab De in Bassi Pathana and whether this decision impacts the communal political dynamics in the 2027 Punjab elections.

The Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year, alongside elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory, winning 92 of the state’s 117 seats, while the Congress was reduced to 18 seats.

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