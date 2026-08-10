Jharkhand protest LIVE: Police use lathi charge to remove protesting students from outside Assembly

Ranchi:

The Ranchi Police resorted to lathi charges and used water cannons to disperse JPSC-JSSC protesting students who were heading towards the assembly. The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have appealed to all students participating in the agitation in Ranchi to maintain unity and ensure that Monday’s Vidhan Sabha march remains peaceful. The Ranchi Police is fully prepared for today's assembly march. SP Paras Rana assured protesting students that they would not face any action if the demonstrations remained peaceful.

Meanwhile, after a marathon meeting on Sunday with a students' delegation in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government believes that 98 per cent of the points raised by students have been accepted. He said the government had agreed to several demands raised by the students, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025. The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities.

However, students rejected the government's proposal, maintaining that their primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted. Protesting students accused the Jharkhand government of spreading "lies" by claiming it had fulfilled 98 per cent of their demands. A student leader claimed the government had cancelled only three of the 13 examinations whose cancellation was demanded by the protesters.

Student leaders criticised the government's decision to rely on a CID investigation, alleging that the agency has previously been associated with "cover-ups". The protesters said an independent probe was necessary to uncover the alleged irregularities and establish accountability.

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