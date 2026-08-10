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Jharkhand protest LIVE: Police use lathi charge to remove protesting students from outside Assembly

Written ByIndia TV News Desk Arushi Jaiswal  
Updated:

The Ranchi Police has resorted to lathi charges and used water canons to disperse JPSC-JSSC protesting students who are heading towards assembly.

The Ranchi Police has resorted to lathi charge on protesters.
The Ranchi Police has resorted to lathi charge on protesters. Image Source : Screengrab/ YouTube/ India TV
Ranchi:

The Ranchi Police resorted to lathi charges and used water cannons to disperse JPSC-JSSC protesting students who were heading towards the assembly. The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have appealed to all students participating in the agitation in Ranchi to maintain unity and ensure that Monday’s Vidhan Sabha march remains peaceful. The Ranchi Police is fully prepared for today's assembly march. SP Paras Rana assured protesting students that they would not face any action if the demonstrations remained peaceful. 

Meanwhile, after a marathon meeting on Sunday with a students' delegation in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government believes that 98 per cent of the points raised by students have been accepted. He said the government had agreed to several demands raised by the students, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025. The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities.  

However, students rejected the government's proposal, maintaining that their primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted. Protesting students accused the Jharkhand government of spreading "lies" by claiming it had fulfilled 98 per cent of their demands. A student leader claimed the government had cancelled only three of the 13 examinations whose cancellation was demanded by the protesters. 

Student leaders criticised the government's decision to rely on a CID investigation, alleging that the agency has previously been associated with "cover-ups". The protesters said an independent probe was necessary to uncover the alleged irregularities and establish accountability.  

Also Read:

Jharkhand govt announces CID-ED probe; students stick to CBI demand, plan Assembly march today | 10 points 

Live updates :Jharkhand students protest

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  • 7:06 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Police use lathi charge to disperse students protesting outside Assembly

    Police use lathi charge to disperse JPSC-JSSC aspirants who were protesting outside the State Assembly in Ranchi.

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand wrong: Rahul Gandhi

    LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a post on X, said, "The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions.  The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately."

     

  • 6:47 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security tightened around Jharkhand Legislative Assembly

    Security has been tightened around Gate No. 1 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly as students continue their protest over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC examinations.

  • 5:47 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Student protesters reach outside Vidhan Sabha

    Student protesters reach outside Vidhan Sabha after crossing police barricades.

  • 5:09 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    No one has come from govt side came for talks: Devendra Mahato

    Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said, "Till now, no one has come from the government side for talks..."

  • 4:48 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Several protesters injured in police action

    Several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the assembly, which is in session.

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Youth dressed as Spiderman joins protest in Ranchi

    A youth dressed as Spiderman joins a protest in Ranchi.

     

  • 4:25 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Students question the use of lathi-charge and tear gas

    Students question the use of lathi-charge and tear gas during a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, the police urged protesters to return home.

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'CID arrest is merely a show': Babulal Marandi demands CBI probe

    Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi said: "CID's arrest of former JPSC chairman L Khiyangte is merely a show. The Hemant government will, like in the case of Vinay Choubey, allow him to get default bail without filing a chargesheet and eventually bury the matter. The students’ demands are not limited to JPSC. Large-scale irregularities have been reported in JSSC examinations, including those for Assistant Teachers, CGL, Excise Constables and PGT posts, with jobs allegedly being sold. If the government genuinely wants to take action, it should arrest all three JPSC members, along with former officials Neeraj Sinha and Sudhir Gupta, who were responsible at the commission during the JSSC-CGL examination, as well as Vinod, a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who allegedly kept the candidates’ admit cards. JSSC’s in-charge chairman, IAS officer Prashant Kumar, should also be suspended immediately and an FIR registered against him. A CBI probe should be ordered to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the entire matter."

  • 4:13 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Protester injured in a police lathi-charge

    "My head and legs are hurting, and my head is bleeding," said protester Sanjay Mahto, who was injured in a police lathi-charge on job aspirants.

     

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Govt is scared': Devendra Mahato vows to continue protest

    During the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said, "You can see the pain of students in this Vidhan Sabha march. Even after 9 days of my hunger strike, I came here in an ambulance, and I am part of this march on a stretcher. But this Govt is crushing our voice, and using water cannon and tear gas shells. This is condemnable. Govt is scared; this is coward govt. Sarkar jab jab darti hai, tab tab Police ko aage karti hai. We will continue to march ahead. We had 3 rounds of discussions with the Govt; they should meet our demands. If students' demands are not met, the CM post will be under threat. Govt will be shaken; this agitation is not going to stop. This has become a mass movement. The palindrome of 'Yuva' (youth) is 'Vayu' (wind) - nobody can stop 'Vayu' (wind)."

  • 3:38 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'Will not hold talks with govt anymore,' says Devendra Mahto

    Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto said, "We will not talk to the government anymore."

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    ED initiates probe into Jharkhand recruitment exams 'irregularities' case

    The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand particularly the JSSC-CGL examination, officials said on Monday. They said the central agency took cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints and chargesheets to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is soon expected to initiate further action, including gathering evidence, summoning those linked to these cases and possibly attaching the accused's assets, officials said. Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination). The agitators are also demanding comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). (PTI)

  • 3:30 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CID arrests L Khiangte from his residence in Ranchi

    CID team brings out former JPSC Chairperson L Khiangte from his residence in Ranchi after arresting him. This comes amid the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Student groups are demanding a full, independent CBI investigation into the JSSC-CGL exam and broader reforms for both JPSC and JSSC.

  • 3:29 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Police claim students pelted stones at force

    Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said, "90 per cent of the students are peaceful, but 10 per cent are paying no heed to anyone. If 700-1000 students in the crowd are not listening to anyone, not even to their representatives, and have broken barricading - pushing through the barricading and crushing three Police personnel - still Police personnel showed restraint. They have also pelted stones at the Police force. Still, we showed minimal aggression for a really short time because they are all only students. I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and not be violent. Your demands are reaching the Govt; do not show aggression. We appeal to the students to protest peacefully and not pelt stones at the police."

     

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Fresh clash between student protesters and police

    Fresh clash between student protesters and Police during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. Police use tear gas shells for crowd control.

     

  • 3:09 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nishikant Dubey calls JPSC ex-chairman arrest 'victory' for protesting students

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a post on X, said, "Today, Jharkhand Public Service Commission's dismissed Chairman Khiyante ji has been arrested. In 2019, they made every effort to make me lose the Lok Sabha election; when I called them, they filed a case against me—back then, they were Jharkhand's election officer. Behold the decree of justice: the very party against whom they conspired to make win, that same party has sent them to jail. Congratulations to the students on the victory."

     

  • 1:29 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Protesters seen gurling footwears at police, stampede-like situation unfolded

    The Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse students who are trying to topple barricades outside the Legislative Assembly. Protesters were seen hurling footwears at the police and a stampede-like situation unfolded. 

    -With inputs from Abhay Parashar 

     

  • 1:20 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Police resort to lathi charge to disperse protesters

    The Ranchi Police has resorted to lathi charges and used water canons to disperse JPSC-JSSC protesting students who are heading towards assembly.  Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato said, "Opposition parties will obviously extend a little support (to the protest), this happens everywhere. But students are agitated. It is their protest. If their demands are met, they won't protest. I am going there (to 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march of students)," as reported by news agency ANI.  

  • 1:06 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals: A protester donning a Spiderman mask seen at protest site

    A protester donning a Spiderman mask said, "I have come to Jharkhand because voices are falling on deaf ears of the State Govt...Your Govt doesn't want to hear us, doesn't want to do anything."  

  • 12:33 PM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Police used water canons to disperse protesters

    Ranchi Police has used water canons to disperse protesters as they are heading towards assembly. 

     

  • 11:58 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Activist Devendra Mahto joins students protest march

    Activist Devendra Mahto has joined students protest march towards assembly. "I couldn't stop myself... so many people have joined the march. I am not a God, I am just a normal person. My personal life will not change. Why does the government want anarchy? Why isn't the government accepting the demands of students. I would like to thank the students for participating in the protest. I would also like to thank the media. However, I urge everyone to remain peaceful. 

    I don't want students to do anything like the Jantar Mantar... It is Hemant Soren's birthday. We should not promote anarchy," he said. 

     

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Protesting students breach barricades

    The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have breached barricades and is heading towards assembly. 

     

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'Will head towards Vidhan Sabha peacefully,' say protesting students

    One of the protesting students in the Vidhan Sabha gherao march told ANI, "We have been stopped here but we will head towards the Vidhan Sabha peacefully. Until our demands are met, we will not stop. We demand that JSSC-CGL exam be cancelled, that there be CBI investigation..." 

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJP leader Babulal Marandi's appeal to protesting students

    In a long Facebook post, BJP leader Babulal Marandi appealed to students - "friends, over the past 6 years, JSSC has conducted exams for 26,001 posts of Assistant Acharya, nearly 2,200 posts of CGL, 3,120 posts of PGT, and 583 posts of Produce Guard. In these exams, allegations of large-scale recruitment and rigging have emerged. Serious irregularities have also been alleged in JPSC's 11th, 13th, and 14th exams." 

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BJP leader Babulal Marandi detained

    BJP leader Babulal Marandi and other workers were detained protesting outside the CM residence over the JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities. 

     

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals: Large number of protesting students gather at Old Assembly building in Ranchi

    A large number of protesting students gathered at the Old Assembly building in Ranchi. The protesting students will now march to new assembly building. 

    -With ANI Inputs. 

     

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Jharkhand protest: BJP leaders detained by police

    The Ranchi police detained BJP leaders, protesting outside the CM residence. They are protesting over JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities, as reported by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, the march to assembly has started, however, the police has imposed. 

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Students' march to assembly begins

    The protesting students March to assembly has started. Student leader Ravindra Paswan said, "all of us are gathering at the Old Vidhan Sabha. We will begin our march from there in a very peaceful and constitutional manner. I would like to appeal to all the students to do this in a very peaceful and constitutional manner. I also appeal to the common public of Jharkhand to extend us their moral support. I also appeal to the CM to meet our demands, all our demands are genuine," as reported by news agency ANI. 

     

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Protesting aspirants leave from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium

    The protesting students have left from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to participate in Vidhan Sabha march today, August 10, as reported by news agency ANI. The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants have appealed to students to maintain unity and ensure that Monday’s Vidhan Sabha march remains peaceful.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ED steps in to investigate irregularities in JPSC exam

    ED has stepped in to investigate irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) 14th preliminary exam. The ED has filed an ECIR last week based on the FIR registered with CID. Earlier on Sunday, the Hemant Soren-led government announced for a CID and ED probe into alleged recruitment irregularities after a marathon meeting with the JPSC-JSSC protesting students.  

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Protesting students reject government's proposal

    The protesting students rejected the government's proposal, maintaining that their primary demand for a CBI inquiry had not been accepted. Protesting students accused the Jharkhand government of spreading "lies" by claiming it had fulfilled 98 per cent of their demands. A student leader claimed the government had cancelled only three of the 13 examinations whose cancellation was demanded by the protesters.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Hemant Soren-led govt did not agree for a CBI probe

    The Hemant Soren-led government has not agreed to the demand for cancellation of the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam or a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in government recruitment exams. "The remaining two per cent, specifically the demand to cancel the CGL exam, could not be met because the government cannot unilaterally cancel an examination conducted under the directions of the High Court and Supreme Court," he said. 

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What government said after Sunday's meeting

    Following a marathon meeting on Sunday with a students' delegation in Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government believes that 98 per cent of the points raised by students have been accepted. He said the government had agreed to several demands raised by the students, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025.

     

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Jharkhand government announces CID, ED probes into alleged recruitment irregularities

    The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. However, protesting students remained firm on their demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry. 

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Aug 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Jharkhand: Protesting students to march to assembly today over JPSC exam irregularities

    The protesting students called for a peaceful  'Vidhan Sabha gherao' (Assembly march) on Monday and appealed to students from across the state to join the protest, despite the government's claim that they accepted 98 per cent of their demands. 

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